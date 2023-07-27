KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football players will have another layer of safety when they practice this fall.

Soft, padded helmet shells.

Worn as caps over the hard shell of a helmet, the shells are designed to reduce the number of player concussions from helmet-to-helmet or helmet-to-ground blows.

"We want to give our players the opportunity to have things that are out there that can help them be safe," Loper football coach Ryan Held said. "These caps will be another layer showing our players that they matter and safety matters."

UNK Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Bill Murphy admits he has a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to change. While the caps have been available for a few years, he waited to see the evidence of their effectiveness before recommending UNK purchase them. That evidence has started to come in and Murphy is ready to get on board.

The NFL has completed a 5-year study and is requiring their use during practices this year.

"It was very thorough testing because they can do it live, they can do it with labs, and they were talking about frontal blows, blows from behind, blows from the side and ... they took all those different areas where you could possibly receive a blow helmet to helmet. They also checked helmet to ground because sometimes that happens," Murphy said. "Through their research and testing, and all the different equipment they have at their hands, they have reduced concussions anywhere between 38% and 42%."

Virginia Tech has done extensive studies on the collegiate level, producing similar results.

"They've got all the top research, at least in the United States, and that's the numbers that they're coming up with. I think that's why you're probably going to see more and more and more schools, go to these caps now that it has five years of actual research behind it," Murphy said.

Southeastern Conference schools will be using them this fall, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, too, among others.

They're not a new idea. Coach Held's North Alabama team wore them in practice last year. UNK equipment manager Tanner Drews has experience working with them when he was with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Across town, Kearney Catholic has been wearing them in practices since 2019.

"I do like them. We've had one practice concussion-related symptoms since we started using them," KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. "

Harvey consulted Murphy before the Stars went to the helmet caps. They determined that they wouldn't have a negative impact. Murphy harbored some concerns because the caps add weight to the helmet and could retain heat, leading to heat-related illnesses that are another primary practice concern.

"I have actually talked to some of the players about the heaviness of it. Do you feel hot? Does it hold heat in? And some of those concerns that I had really were not consequential," Murphy said. "They don't heat up faster. They do breathe somewhat. I mean, I'm not going to say that it's 100% effective and letting the heat evaporates through those holes but it doesn't seem to increase heat exhaustion or dizziness or any heat issues."

Held said the caps not only protect the wearer's head.

"Let's say a D lineman breaks through and can't get out of the way and the quarterback throws and his thumb comes down and hits the helmet. If it's a regular helmet, he's going to be hitting a harder surface than a softer surface with the Guardian cap on top of the helmet ... there's a chance for it not to be as impactful, Held said.

Another side benefit comes from the equipment room. Equipment managers like Drews spend much of their time repainting helmets, replacing shredded decals and fixing gouges and scratches all caused by helmet-to-helmet impacts.

Those scratches and gouges reduce the integrity of the helmets, increasing the frequency of replacement and driving up costs.

"Obviously, that's not why we're wearing them, but just a little add-on there," Murphy said.

While coaches, trainers, equipment managers and scientists are jumping on board, players still have to be convinced.

Harvey said there was some initial resistance by his players "because it was something different on their helmet. We had to get to the point where we said, 'You are going to wear them, it's a requirement.' ... Now they know that's what we wear."

Held said at North Alabama, "I never, never had any sense it was a deal at all. I mean, I think they put it on and they just went to work. There was never any negative feedback with it. It just seemed like everybody said let's just do this."

Held couldn't recall any major head injuries while players were wearing the caps at North Alabama. Murphy said, between practices and games, UNK has probably averaged 2½ to four concussions per season. However, with recovery time, a player will likely miss one-fifth to one-third of a season.

"So we're not having a high number of concussions, but if you go to 40%, that's almost two concussions. With 100 guys, you might say that's only two guys, ... it's not a huge number. But if we save a couple guys during practice from not having a concussion, we're going to continue to allow them to play the sport that they love," Murphy said.

The research so far has only dealt with the elimination of concussions, not the severity or the length of recovery time. But for now, the UNK administration is on board with having players wear the caps for their own protection.

"If, at the highest levels they're doing it. well then obviously it's a good thing because that's the premium players and they want their safety. So if we have a chance to help our guys, let's do it.," Held said.