Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach, says UNK AD Marc Bauer

KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call.

When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face.

“He’s gone, isn’t he?” Pittsburg State’s Jim Johnson said.

“He” was football coach Josh Lynn, and Bauer faced a critical decision in his young career as an athletic career: hire a search firm or use in-house resources to slog through the process of finding and hiring a new coach.

MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy offered some advice. In the room sat six athletic directors who have been in Bauer’s shoes in the past three years. Ask them who their top candidates were.

The first response? Ryan Held.

Other names quickly surfaced. The wide scope and high number of candidates interested in the position surprised Bauer.

“Four former coaches or players from the Huskers who talked to us that we found out were very interested,” he said.

He and his staff faced the daunting task of finding their man.

They contacted student-athletes who played for those coaches. Coaches who had coached against them. Athletic directors who had hired and supervised them.

Bauer also outlined the characteristics he wanted in a new coach and Held “checked a lot of boxes.”

He has a lot of great leadership characteristics, Bauer said. He’s genuine, trustworthy, consistent and a proven leader.

“He’s been at the bottom of the bottom in football and the top of the top in football and he knows what he’s looking for,” Bauer said.

He was available, too.

North Alabama has made a coaching change at mid-season and named Held its interim head coach. However, North Alabama passed over Held and hired Brent Dearmon, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Middle Tennessee State as its new head coach.

Bauer reached out to UNA Athletic Director Josh Looney, who had been at Missouri Western and in those MIAA meetings through 2021.

Looney told Bauer that UNA had promoted its last head coach from its own staff and the administration wanted to do an external search, which lead to Dearmon.

According to Bauer, Looney said, “Our alumni love him, our donors love him but, because our upper administration, I cannot offer him the job.”

That was a good recommendation for Bauer, who reached out to Held.

“I was sitting on my couch watching Paw Patrol with my 2-year-old and my 4-year-old and a 308 area code came up,” Held said during his introductory press conference Tuesday at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

At first, he thought the phone call was from his old college roommate at Nebraska — former Kearney High and Husker quarterback Monte Christo. Instead, it was Bauer, who wanted to know if he was interested.

He was.

It went quick after that. Bauer interviewed Held in Kearney the Sunday after Lynn accepted the job at West Texas A&M.

UNK announced that Held had accepted the job the following Tuesday, one week after announcing Lynn was leaving.

“The more conversations we went through, we realized that we aligned and had similar core values and things that he was looking for and that I was looking for,” Held said. “I had other opportunities but this was the opportunity that there no doubt about I wanted to do.”

In Held, Bauer believes he has found the “right fit” for UNK.

The way he has experienced what he’s experienced gives him a whole different perspective,” Bauer said. “Having a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old at home, I think you take pause. You think about where you are in life and what you’ve gone through and do you want to continue that and stay in that hustle-bustle, or do you want to settle down and change your pace of life.”

While the Division II level has a less pressure and less scrutiny, the pace won’t slow down for Held, at least not right away.

His first task is to assemble his coaching staff, then begin the recruiting process. Division II’s national letter of intent signing day is Feb. 1.

“We’ve got to get through this hiring process because recruiting is crucial right now,” Bauer said.

Hiring efforts have been hampered by the university being shut down for the holidays. Held needs to build his staff from scratch as none of Lynn’s staff plan to return.

“We tried to retain some ... and it wasn’t in the cards,” Bauer said.