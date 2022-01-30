Rough second half lifts Fort Hays over Loper women

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Offensively in the first half we were in rhythm. We were doing exactly what we planned to do and what we wanted to do,” Eighmey said.

But in the second half, the offense sputtered against the press as the defense got tighter and the shot clock seemed to get shorter. UNK’s shot selection became hurried and the Lopers’ shooting percentage dropped to 43 percent in the third quarter and 23 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers’ numbers went the other way.

“The change in our shot selection turned into transition for them, and that’s where they thrive,” Eighmey said. “And obviously, the more shots we missed, the more they got to play in live-ball situations with transition. … They hit three or four threes in the third quarter and I know three of them were in transition. I’m pretty sure all four of them were.”

The 3-pointers helped the Tigers take the lead and they didn’t shoot any more, finishing 9 of 19 beyond the arc to UNK’s 3-of-17 effort.