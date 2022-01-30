Rough second half lifts Fort Hays over Loper women

KEARNEY – For a half, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women had Fort Hays State marching to their beat Saturday afternoon.
Then the Tigers found its groove.
Rallying from a 14-point deficit, the seventh-ranked Tigers claimed the top spot in the MIAA standings with a 76-63 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The change in momentum came to start the second half when the Tigers (17-2 overall, 11-2 MIAA) came out in a full-court press.
“It didn’t surprise us. We knew it was going to come at some point…. Their (press), it’s not necessarily meant to take the ball from you, it’s just meant to slow you down, disrupt you, get you out of rhythm, take some time off the clock. And it was effective against us,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.
Effective enough to create a complete turnaround in the Lopers’ offense.
UNK (16-4, 11-3) came out shooting 64% in the first quarter while taking a 21-15 lead. The Lopers added to the lead in the second quarter, still shooting nearly 50% from the floor.
Elisa Backes had 12 points at halftime after making a pair of 3-pointers. Fellow non-starters Sarah Schmidt and Shiloh McCool had eight and seven points, respectively to help UNK build a 39-29 lead.
“Offensively in the first half we were in rhythm. We were doing exactly what we planned to do and what we wanted to do,” Eighmey said.
But in the second half, the offense sputtered against the press as the defense got tighter and the shot clock seemed to get shorter. UNK’s shot selection became hurried and the Lopers’ shooting percentage dropped to 43 percent in the third quarter and 23 percent in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers’ numbers went the other way.
“The change in our shot selection turned into transition for them, and that’s where they thrive,” Eighmey said. “And obviously, the more shots we missed, the more they got to play in live-ball situations with transition. … They hit three or four threes in the third quarter and I know three of them were in transition. I’m pretty sure all four of them were.”
The 3-pointers helped the Tigers take the lead and they didn’t shoot any more, finishing 9 of 19 beyond the arc to UNK’s 3-of-17 effort.
In the end, four Fort Hays State players finished in double figures led by freshman Kate Dilsaver, who came off the bench to score 14 points and make 2 of 3 threes. Whitney Randall had three threes and 13 points, and Jaden Hobbs and Katie Wagner finished with 11 each.
For the Lopers, Backes scored 14 points, McCool and Schmidt finished with 11. None of UNK’s starters reached double figures.
With the loss, UNK falls into a tie for second place in the conference standings with Missouri Southern at 11-3 in league play. Missouri Western also has just three losses and Central Missouri has 11 wins in league play.
UNK is back in action Thursday at Central Oklahoma then Saturday at Newman University. As the Lopers’ travel partner, Fort Hays State plays Thursday at Newman and Saturday at Central Oklahoma.