KEARNEY – Defending national champion Rogers State had 18 singles and got a complete game from freshman pitcher Jade Sanders to take a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 14-6 and 4-0, Sunday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The eighth-ranked Hillcats from Claremore, Okla., improve to 41-19 (18-8) and advance to the eight-team MIAA Tournament next weekend in Topeka. Meanwhile, the Lopers, who were also swept by Northeastern (Okla.) State on Saturday, end the season 16-34 (7-19).

It was a pitcher’s duel in the nightcap Sunday as Sanders (15-5) battled UNK sophomore Sydney Thomason. Rogers State's first run came in the top of the fourth on a delayed steal. The runner at first was caught in a rundown but not before the run scored.

The Hillcats tacked on a run in the fifth and added two more in the seventh. UNK finished with eight hits and had the bases full in the sixth. However, Sanders got a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to get out of the jam and inning.

“It was fun to see us compete against the defending champions and a team that is nationally ranked again this year,” said UNK head coach Katie Ackermann. “Unfortunately, we left too many runners on base and didn’t get that timely hit. That kind of was our ‘M-O’ all weekend … get runners into scoring position but can’t find a way to get them home.”

Sanders worked around those eight hits and two walks by fanning eight. Thomason (7-8) allowed just four earned over six full innings with senior Stacy Bott getting the final three outs in the seventh.

At the plate, senior catcher Katie Gosker went 2 for 4 and freshman shortstop Mary Chvatal went 2 for 3.

UNK outscored RSU 6-5 over the final four innings in the first game but the ‘Cats struck for nine runs in the first for an insurmountable lead.

For UNK, sophomore outfielder Lyndsey Roth went 2 for 3 with Thomason and senior third baseman Avery Wood each knocking in a pair of runs. In the circle, Bott allowed just one earned run in three innings of relief work.

Saturday, Northeastern's Madison Heinle tossed a nine-hit complete game in the nightcap and saved the first game to help Northeastern State win 3-2 and 4-1.

Heinle (12-7) threw 117 pitches in game two as UNK stranded nine base runners. The Lopers had nine singles, got hit twice and drew a walk but didn't get on the scoreboard until an RBI single from junior centerfielder Carly Dembowski in the sixth.

For UNK, Thomason and first baseman Leah Jurgens went 2 for 3 and junior pitcher Madison Rosenthal had her best outing of the season, fanning seven and walking none in 4⅔ innings of relief.