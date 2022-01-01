Rogers State claims 74-60 win over Lopers

CLAREMORE, Okla. – The Rogers State Hillcats shot 53 percent from the field and had four players reach double figures to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 74-60, Saturday in Claremore, Okla.

With the win, Rogers State improves to 4-1 all-time versus UNK.

The Lopers (5-7 overall, 1-5 MIAA) got out to an early 15-13 lead after a jumper by freshman Sean Evans. However, Rogers State closed the half on a 30-13 run and never looked back.

"Rogers has very dynamic guards and a couple that can shoot the three. The others can put in on the floor and get by you," Loper head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. "They were even hitting some tough mid-range shots when we did get in front of them. We have to do a better job defensively."

Having their second-best shooting night of the year, the Hillcats connected on 28 of 53 shots. Out-rebounded by seven, the Hillcats overcame that by having 11 fast-break points and a 22-8 advantage in bench points.

A balanced attack featured 15 points, four rebounds and three assists from senior guard Devin Pullum, 12 points and two threes by senior wing Brewster Peacock and 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from grad transfer Jordan Coblin.