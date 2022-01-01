 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rogers State claims 74-60 win over Lopers
0 Comments

Rogers State claims 74-60 win over Lopers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketballs

CLAREMORE, Okla. – The Rogers State Hillcats shot 53 percent from the field and had four players reach double figures to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 74-60, Saturday in Claremore, Okla.

With the win, Rogers State improves to 4-1 all-time versus UNK.

The Lopers (5-7 overall, 1-5 MIAA) got out to an early 15-13 lead after a jumper by freshman Sean Evans. However, Rogers State closed the half on a 30-13 run and never looked back.

"Rogers has very dynamic guards and a couple that can shoot the three. The others can put in on the floor and get by you," Loper head coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game show. "They were even hitting some tough mid-range shots when we did get in front of them. We have to do a better job defensively."

Having their second-best shooting night of the year, the Hillcats connected on 28 of 53 shots. Out-rebounded by seven, the Hillcats overcame that by having 11 fast-break points and a 22-8 advantage in bench points.

A balanced attack featured 15 points, four rebounds and three assists from senior guard Devin Pullum, 12 points and two threes by senior wing Brewster Peacock and 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from grad transfer Jordan Coblin.

UNK saw New Zealand freshman Sean Murphy have his best game to date as he finished with a season-best 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Evans tallied 12 points and made three of UNK's eight threes. Senior forward Darrian Nebeker at 11 points, five caroms and four assists.

The Lopers shot 39% from the floor and attempted eight free throws.

Monday, UNK plays at Northeastern State (7-5, 2-4). The game tips off at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monday'sUNK game postponed
Unk

Monday'sUNK game postponed

  • Updated

Upcoming Northeastern (Oklahoma) State women’s basketball games against Fort Hays State on Saturday and University of Nebraska at Kearney on Monday will not be played as scheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases for the RiverHawks.

UNK, football coach Josh Lynn agree to contract extension
Unk

UNK, football coach Josh Lynn agree to contract extension

Since his arrival, the New Mexico native has increased UNK’s win total by at least two games every fall, culminating with a 10-3 mark this fall. The effort marked the Lopers’ return to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in a decade, the program’s second-ever D2 playoff win and posting the program’s third-ever double-digit win season. Subsequently, Lynn was named the 2021 MIAA Coach of the Year.

Loper women upset No. 1-ranked Fort Hays State
Unk

Loper women upset No. 1-ranked Fort Hays State

After going 0 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women hit their first three treys in the fourth quarter to go on a 14-0 run and come away with a 61-56 victory Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.

UNK women stretch win streak to 10
Unk

UNK women stretch win streak to 10

Sophomore guard Trinity Law scored a career-high 23 points and the University of Nebraska at Kearney started the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to get past Rogers State, 61-53, Saturday afternoon in Claremore, Okla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News