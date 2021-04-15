Regionally ranked NW Missouri edges UNK tennis team by one

KEARNEY — Vera Alenicheva, who is ranked 15th, rallied for a three-set win at No. 1 singles to help Northwest Missouri State edge University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-3, Wednesday afternoon at Harmon Park.

Ranked ninth in the Central Region, Northwest (9-4, 5-1) pushed its win streak to three in a row while the Lopers fall to 4-11 (1-4).

UNK took a 1-0 lead by winning two of the doubles matches. Sophomore Brooklyn Hunter and freshman Myrzaiym “Mia” Sherikulova won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, while junior Pranathi Gannavaram and freshman Jazmin Zamorano won by the same score at No. 3. Gannavaram and Zamorano have won three in a row and have a team-best six doubles victories.

Zamorano then tallied another team point as she won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, pushing her season mark to 7-6.

Northwest won in straight sets at the second and sixth spots to tie the score as the other three singles matches went to a third set.

Claire Neil fell to Sofia Pignataro (6-3, 4-6, 6-1) at No. 5 and Hunter defeated Angela per Moreno (6-3, 2-6, 7-5) at No. 3 to keep things tied.