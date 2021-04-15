 Skip to main content
Regionally ranked NW Missouri edges UNK tennis team by one
University of Nebraska at Kearney freshman Jazmin Zamorano won her singles and doubles matches Wednesday in the Lopers’ dual with Northwest Missouri, but the Bearcats prevailed in the team score, 4-3.

KEARNEY — Vera Alenicheva, who is ranked 15th, rallied for a three-set win at No. 1 singles to help Northwest Missouri State edge University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-3, Wednesday afternoon at Harmon Park.

Ranked ninth in the Central Region, Northwest (9-4, 5-1) pushed its win streak to three in a row while the Lopers fall to 4-11 (1-4).

UNK took a 1-0 lead by winning two of the doubles matches. Sophomore Brooklyn Hunter and freshman Myrzaiym “Mia” Sherikulova won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, while junior Pranathi Gannavaram and freshman Jazmin Zamorano won by the same score at No. 3. Gannavaram and Zamorano have won three in a row and have a team-best six doubles victories.

Zamorano then tallied another team point as she won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, pushing her season mark to 7-6.

Northwest won in straight sets at the second and sixth spots to tie the score as the other three singles matches went to a third set.

Claire Neil fell to Sofia Pignataro (6-3, 4-6, 6-1) at No. 5 and Hunter defeated Angela per Moreno (6-3, 2-6, 7-5) at No. 3 to keep things tied.

Alenicheva, a freshman from Moscow, got past UNK freshman Melissa Becerra in a match winning two tie-breakers; 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-2. She is now 11-1 on the spring with Becerra at 7-8.

UNK hosts nationally ranked Washburn at 3 p.m. Saturday.

