Red-hot Rogers State pushes UNK to the end

Law finished with a team-high 17 points and Shiloh McCool added 16. But it was Klaire Kirsch who made several of the big plays on her way to 15 points and 11 rebounds.

“It just depends on the day, you know. Today Shi and Klaire and Trin helped us offensively quite a bit, and we had a lot of people contribute in a lot of ways,” Eighmey said.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kirsch in the second quarter gave UNK (19-5, 14-4) a five-point lead — the widest separation either team had up to that time after a seesaw first 16 minutes.

Another 3-pointer by Kirsch early in the fourth quarter opened up a lead when Rogers State had pulled within two. She also scored the next basket when she stole a pass at the top of the key and went all the way for a layup.

While Kirsch had three 3-pointers, Law was 4-for-4 from behind the arc, giving the Lopers a counterbalance to what Rogers State was doing.

Vanessa Gajdasova led the Hillcats with 19 points, making 5 of 9 threes. Bailey Kliewer followed with 14 points, making 2 of 3 threes, and Jordan Lewis scored 13 points.