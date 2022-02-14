Red-hot Rogers State pushes UNK to the end

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey kept telling her team that Rogers State couldn’t keep up its 3-point shooting pace.
She questioned her own thinking when the Hillcats’ Zoey Whitely, who had made just one 3-pointer prior to Saturday’s game launched a long one that hit the back of the rim, caromed straight up then dropped through the net.
Eventually, Eighmey was right.
The Hillcats cooled off, missing four 3-pointers in the last 45 seconds – most taken in hurried desperation – as UNK pulled away for a 70-62 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
“Honestly, our defense wasn’t bad. They just shot it really, really well from the 3-point line,” said Eighmey, who celebrated her 200th coaching victory with the win. “Every time they let one go, I felt like it was going in. They were just shooting the ball really, really well.”
The Hillcats made 12 of 19 threes before the 0-for-4 finish. Those points kept Rogers State (10-15 overall, 6-13 MIAA) nipping at the Lopers’ heels. With 46 seconds left in the game, UNK’s Elisa Backes went to the free-throw line with UNK leading by three.
Backes made one of the two free throws and Trinity Law made two free throws 10 seconds later to give UNK a six-point lead.
Law finished with a team-high 17 points and Shiloh McCool added 16. But it was Klaire Kirsch who made several of the big plays on her way to 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“It just depends on the day, you know. Today Shi and Klaire and Trin helped us offensively quite a bit, and we had a lot of people contribute in a lot of ways,” Eighmey said.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Kirsch in the second quarter gave UNK (19-5, 14-4) a five-point lead — the widest separation either team had up to that time after a seesaw first 16 minutes.
Another 3-pointer by Kirsch early in the fourth quarter opened up a lead when Rogers State had pulled within two. She also scored the next basket when she stole a pass at the top of the key and went all the way for a layup.
While Kirsch had three 3-pointers, Law was 4-for-4 from behind the arc, giving the Lopers a counterbalance to what Rogers State was doing.
Vanessa Gajdasova led the Hillcats with 19 points, making 5 of 9 threes. Bailey Kliewer followed with 14 points, making 2 of 3 threes, and Jordan Lewis scored 13 points.
Eighmey’s 200th victory came in her 10th year as a head coach — three at Hastings College and seven at UNK. She said watching various players step up for the Lopers in Saturday’s victory is the main reason she’s been successful.
“Honestly I feel pretty blessed to have the student athletes, the basketball players, that I’ve been able to coach. I really do,” she said. “You can’t really do that unless you have good players, good people.
“It’s really just a testament to the teams that we’ve had, the teams we’ve been able to coach and their ability to win games, so I’m really the fortunate ... because I’ve been able to coach a lot of really, really good players and they make you look like you know what you’re doing.”
She also gave credit to her assistant coaches, Bailey Morris and her husband, Devin, who spearhead the recruiting efforts that have brought those players to UNK.
“When you find ways to win games in your career, it’s usually because you have a really, really good staff. Any head coach that’s any good has really good assistant coaches and I have two of the best,” she said.