Rebounding, turnovers key to Loper women's win over 8th-ranked Colorado Mines

“That’s the thing about our team is we have so many weapons. We can hurt people from the outside and we can hurt them from the inside. We feel like we’ve got five players on the floor at all times that are offensively a threat,” Eighmey said. “I thought we did a great job of making them guard the three-point line in the first half and then the second half, we were able to get some post touches.”

Only two Orediggers reached double figures. Denali Pinto led Mines with 15 points, all in the first half, and Ashley Steffeck had 10, all in the second half.

Eighmey said rebounding and turnovers played roles in the Loper victory. UNK (3-1) had a 43-37 rebounding advantage, led by Kirsch who completed a double double with 10 boards, and the Lopers committed only nine turnovers.

“I thought that being able to rebound the ball was going to be huge for this game. They came in with huge rebounding margin over their opponents,” she said. “Turnovers, we knew were going to be huge, and I think going into halftime, we only had three turnovers.

“They love to speed teams up. Obviously the first half they were trapping every ball screen, every handoff. I thought we really handled that pressure well, and we were able to get them in a position where they kind of had to back off in the second half.”

The Lopers will return to the floor 2 p.m. Wednesday for a game against College of St. Mary.