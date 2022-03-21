Ranked UNK women's tennis blanks Southwest Minnesota State

KEARNEY — The 12th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team swept Southwest Minnesota State, 7-0, Saturday at Harmon Park.

The Mustangs (11-9) were coming off a 6-1 win over Doane College on Friday at Harmon but were no match for a UNK squad that had to rearrange its doubles and singles lineups due to injury. No matter, the Lopers, who haven’t been nationally ranked before this year, won two of the three doubles matches to take the team points race while winning five of the six singles matches in straight sets.

Alexis Bernthal and Jazmin Zamorano secured the doubles point with a 6-4 win in the top spot. The pair is now 4-2.

Bernthal needed three sets (4-6, 6-1, 10-3) to come out on top at No. 2 singles and pick up her seventh victory of the spring. Zamorano is a team-best 11-1 in singles thanks to a straight sets decision (6-3, 6-0) at No. 3.

Freshman Clare Plachy won at No. 5 singles (6-3, 6-3) with senior Pranathi Gannavaram (6-4, 7-6) doing the same a spot lower in the lineup.

UNK is at Washburn (4-7) and Northwest Missouri State (6-3) next weekend. The Lopers (7-5) have three more home duals with Newman (April 9), Emporia State (April 10) and Missouri Western State (April 22).