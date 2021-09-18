QB TJ Davis runs wild as UNK edges Washburn 28-24

He scored on a 51-yard run in the first minute of the fourth quarter to put UNK ahead 21-14. He also had runs of 30 and 62 yards on one drive in the second quarter when Washburn had pinned UNK at the 1-yard line with a coffin-corner punt.

“When we needed a play, he made it,” Lynn said. “We go when TJ goes.”

Many of his yards came on run-pass options where he would set up to throw and wait for the defense to commit.

“We know we can hit those shots or just hit the check-downs and that’s what we did today,” Davis said. “When they started falling out, there was a crease up the middle and that’s what we executed on.”

Washburn’s high-powered offense rolled up 372 yards of total offense. Quarterback Mitch Schurig completed 17 of 31 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. Running back Taylon Peters gained 113 yards on 13 carries.

The Ichabods started out converting all of their first five third-down plays but were 1 of 6 in the second half.

“I think the drive of all the drives was when we turned the ball over and held them to a field goal,” Lynn said.