Playing football sharpened Brooke Carlson’s basketball skills

KEARNEY — Some might recall a young 6-foot offensive lineman from Elkhorn High School who had a ponytail sticking out of the helmet.
Opponents assumed a boy with long hair was underneath the pads and helmet. They became aware that it was Brooke Carlson lining up across from them in a three-point stance.
Carlson is no stranger to doing the dirty work. That’s all she knows and is what she carries as she works at being the center on the University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team. Carlson made her presence known on the court thanks to what she had done on the gridiron, where she played left guard on the offensive line and on special teams.
“I think physicality is one of the things I learned on the football field that definitely transfers over to the basketball court,” Carlson said. “It’s not the same intensity because you’re not in full pads and everything, but being used to blocking, tackling and just learning about physicality — especially as a post player — you can use that to your advantage when you’re making a drop-step move, and when you’re finishing strong and going for like the and-one (layup).”
Carlson was a multi-sport athlete growing up at Elkhorn.
While basketball may have been her primary sport, she always had loved football since she was in the second grade, playing flag for her neighbor’s team. She stuck with it along with basketball and soccer. Carlson was highly recruited for basketball and knew there was no future for football at the next level. One thing she could take away from the game is being a better teammate than an athlete.
“It was an awesome experience. It put me in a position, where I wasn’t the best athlete on the field, and I wasn’t the strongest. Just letting other things that kind’ve made me be a good teammate, how to be a practice player, how to be the one holding the bag that you get beat up on every rep.”
Carlson considered last season a roller coaster because of the adjustments made after the COVID-19 pandemic. While some schools weren’t able to play a full season, the Lady Lopers did.
“For a while there, we didn’t know if we would have a season or if we would play any games due to COVID,” Carlson said. “Just thankfully our league let us play every single game that we were scheduled to play. It was kind’ve a blessing to get that opportunity, so going in, I think we were a bit unsure of what we would’ve looked like but we were always humbled to have the opportunity to be out on the court.”
UNK went on to win the MIAA title and reached the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Carlson averaged 10.4 points a game and 5.9 rebounds a game, while helping lead the Lopers to a 23-4 record.
With Carlson being one of the top players returning and UNK Coach Carrie Eighmey receiving a three-year extension last month, expectations remain high going into the 2021-22 season. UNK ranks No. 9 in the national preseason polls.
“We always hoped and dreamt of being that top tier, and I think now we’re realizing that more, and it motivates me to work really hard in the offseason,” Carlson said. “Coach Carrie (Eighmey) is one of the best coaches I ever played for. Just personally, relationally, she cares about us way more off the court than on the court. She wants us to know us and help us grow in every aspect of our lives.”
Outside of basketball, Carlson has a knack for mechanical design.
All summer she’s been interning with Baldwin Filters to gain hands-on experience and wants to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering program after UNK. Originally, Carlson wanted to finish UNK in four years with a degree in math and a minor in physics, but being granted an extra year of eligibility changed that. She plans on staying at UNK for two more years while double majoring in both math and physics.
“I think it was a no-brainer for me,” Carlson said. “I’m just loving where I’m at right now,” Carlson said.
“Just getting that opportunity to be in this environment, to be on this team and to be in Kearney for another year, it would be foolish not to. “