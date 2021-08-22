Playing football sharpened Brooke Carlson’s basketball skills

KEARNEY — Some might recall a young 6-foot offensive lineman from Elkhorn High School who had a ponytail sticking out of the helmet.

Opponents assumed a boy with long hair was underneath the pads and helmet. They became aware that it was Brooke Carlson lining up across from them in a three-point stance.

Carlson is no stranger to doing the dirty work. That’s all she knows and is what she carries as she works at being the center on the University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team. Carlson made her presence known on the court thanks to what she had done on the gridiron, where she played left guard on the offensive line and on special teams.

“I think physicality is one of the things I learned on the football field that definitely transfers over to the basketball court,” Carlson said. “It’s not the same intensity because you’re not in full pads and everything, but being used to blocking, tackling and just learning about physicality — especially as a post player — you can use that to your advantage when you’re making a drop-step move, and when you’re finishing strong and going for like the and-one (layup).”

Carlson was a multi-sport athlete growing up at Elkhorn.