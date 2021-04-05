Pittsburg State keeps Loper softball team on the slide

KEARNEY — The Pittsburg State Gorillas scored six runs in the top of the ninth inning in the first game and scored a run in the top of the seventh in the second game to complete a 7-1, 6-5 sweep of Nebraska-Kearney Saturday afternoon at Patriot Park.

The Gorillas (12-18) get to 6-6 in league play while the Lopers fall to 10-18 (1-11). This weekend homestand was UNK’s first since March 2019.

Now 3-5 in one-run games, the Lopers (10-18 overall, 1-11 MIAA) evened the early contest with a one-out home run to left-center in the bottom of the seventh by sophomore Katie Gosker, her fifth home run of the spring.

Neither team threatened in the eighth but Pitt rallied in the ninth with six hits and a critical UNK error.

Junior Hannah Ice took the loss after allowing two earned runs in 7¹⁄³ innings. She fanned two and didn’t walk a batter.

Pitt State senior Kaylee Burns (5-7) tossed a four-hit complete game, striking out nine.

In the finale, UNK led 4-2 after three innings and a two-run triple by freshman designated player Carly Dembowski in the third.