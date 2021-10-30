Outside hitters lead Loper volleyball in sweep over Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Outside hitters Cecilia Beahm and Emersen Cyza combined for 23 kills to help 15th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney sweep Missouri Western 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 Friday night at St. Joseph.

The Lopers (19-5, 10-5) won a sixth straight match and swept the season series from the Griffons (13-11, 5-10).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNK takes on third-ranked Northwest Missouri State tonight (Saturday night) at Maryville. The Bearcats (19-3, 12-2) slipped past Fort Hays State in five sets Friday night. On Tuesday, Northwest Missouri lost a five-set match at No. 2 Central Missouri.

There were 15 ties and four lead changes Friday with UNK out-hitting Missouri Western by a .291-.178 margin. The Lopers also served up five aces and took advantage of 12 unforced Griffon attack errors.

Beahm had six of her 12 kills in the first set and took a team-high 31 swings (.290 pct.). Cyza hit a solid .310 with 11 kills in 29 attack attempts. Junior middle Bailee Sterling had six kills in 11 swings with zero errors while Squiers was at nine kills, four digs and a .500 efficiency. Taubenheim ended up with six kills, three digs, two aces and a solo block.

Jessica Hendrix paced Missouri Western with 12 kills and a block.