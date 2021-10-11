One goal enough as Missouri Western squeezes past Lopers

KEARNEY — Senior forward Eszter Toth headed in a cross in the 55th minute to lift Missouri Western to a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon over the University of Nebraska at Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
UNK (2-10-0, 1-4-0), down to its third and final keeper, was on the attack during the first 12 minutes. But shots by redshirt sophomores Cammie Davis and Payton Rhen sailed high.
At the other end of the pitch UNK redshirt sophomore keeper Eden Miura made three saves. This was her first official appearance for the Lopers; replacing Emery Mounce and reserve Rainna Daharsh, who are on the injured list.
“Eden was brilliant. She made some really good saves in the first half … two diving ones and a good one-on-one save near the end of the half,” UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. “Defensively, we ran the game plan perfectly. We kind of knew the formation they put out and the team executed the game plan to perfection in the first half and even into the second half. It was just a set play we conceded.”
Things remained scoreless until early in the second half when Missouri Western (7-3-2, 4-1-0), winner of three straight, lined up for one its four corner kicks on the day.
UNK had a golden chance to knot things up 12 minutes later when redshirt freshman Aspen Brandich found Perla Navarro sprinting down the left side of the field. Navarro got past her Griffon defenders to have a one-on-one situation with junior keeper Anna Mayer. Navarro’s shot attempt was greeted by a charging and diving Mayer with her save being corralled by a Griffon defender and kicked out of bounds.
“That’s a Top 10 team in the region and we were right there,” said Roberts. “I honestly thought (Perla’s shot) was in. From my angle I couldn’t see their keeper make the save with her legs. Perla took an extra touch and that’s what I would’ve done if I was her to get past the defender and then she tried to toe poke into the corner. Their goalie just made a great save.”
UNK is on the road the next two weekends with a game Friday at Missouri Southern (2-8-2, 1-4-0) to kick things off.