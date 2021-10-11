One goal enough as Missouri Western squeezes past Lopers

KEARNEY — Senior forward Eszter Toth headed in a cross in the 55th minute to lift Missouri Western to a 1-0 win Sunday afternoon over the University of Nebraska at Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

UNK (2-10-0, 1-4-0), down to its third and final keeper, was on the attack during the first 12 minutes. But shots by redshirt sophomores Cammie Davis and Payton Rhen sailed high.

At the other end of the pitch UNK redshirt sophomore keeper Eden Miura made three saves. This was her first official appearance for the Lopers; replacing Emery Mounce and reserve Rainna Daharsh, who are on the injured list.

“Eden was brilliant. She made some really good saves in the first half … two diving ones and a good one-on-one save near the end of the half,” UNK coach Chloe Roberts said. “Defensively, we ran the game plan perfectly. We kind of knew the formation they put out and the team executed the game plan to perfection in the first half and even into the second half. It was just a set play we conceded.”

Things remained scoreless until early in the second half when Missouri Western (7-3-2, 4-1-0), winner of three straight, lined up for one its four corner kicks on the day.