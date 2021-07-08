On Track: Lopers chasing rising standards, competition

KEARNEY — When the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships moved to the new facility at Washburn University this year, many meet officials migrated down from Lincoln to help run the meet.
With the Big Ten meet that same week in Ohio, they made their services available.
“That’s a crew that has been officials at Division I conference meets and regional meets, so they’ve seen something higher than the MIAA,” UNK coach Brady Bonsall said. “I don’t know what they expected to see, but after the first day, they were all in a little group talking. One of them came over and talked to me. It was a little bit of chitchat about how’d your day go, what did you think and all that sort of thing. Then he said, ‘Does anyone in Kearney know how good this meet is?’”
Bonsall isn’t sure many people in Nebraska know how good track is in the MIAA and Division II.
“I find this in recruiting,” he said. “When I tell them that I had a guy run 1:50.09 (in the 800) and he didn’t qualify, they’re in shock.
“When I’m telling people about our conference in the triple jump and it takes 39 feet (for women) and 49 feet (for men); when you say that they think you’re going to finish the sentence with ‘to win,’ and no, that’s to score.”
Those events are not unique. It takes a very exceptional performance to score. That’s why this year, and in recent years, the Lopers have finished middle of the pack in the MIAA meets and scratched out a few points at the national meet.
That’s why Bonsall feels good about the health of his program. He believes success is measured by doing the best you can with what you have.
“If you look at the accumulation of our resources, whether that’s facilities, staffing, scholarship, whatever, it’s kind of like how much bang are you getting for your buck,” Bonsall said.
When he compares the Lopers to teams that finish higher in the meet standings, he often feels UNK is getting more bang for its buck.
School records and top 10 all-time performances highlighted nearly every meet this season. Yet the Lopers finished middle of the pack in the MIAA indoor and outdoor meets. Four Lopers qualified for the indoor national meet. Five qualified for the outdoor.
It doesn’t sound like a lot, but two factors worked against the Lopers.
No. 1, the COVID-19 pandemic. For financial reasons, the NCAA reduced the number of qualifiers from 20 in each event to 13 or 14.
Had that NCAA stuck with 20 qualifiers, Bonsall believes the Lopers would have had as many as 13 qualifiers.
That would have compared favorably with some of UNK’s best years in the NCAA.
“But what it takes to qualify in most events now is harder than it was,” Bonsall said. “So we feel, from a national perspective … We walked away feeling like we’re in a better place nationally, this year.
Part of that is based on how those UNK qualifiers performed at the national meet. Three of the four qualifiers at the indoor meet earned All-American honors. The fourth just missed.
Performances at the conference meets, however, left Bonsall wanting more.
“I think both conference meets we walked away feeling like we could have been better. … But better in those circumstances would have amounted to placing maybe one place higher,” he said. “The discussion that we had when we got home is that our margin is very thin and that’s consistent with all the sports at UNK.
“We have people who can compete at the mid level. We have people that compete at the national level, but you can’t have an average day. And if you have an off day …”
What a long, strange year it’s been
The spring sports took the most direct blow from the pandemic in 2020.
For college track athletes, their season ended on the even of the national indoor meet.
For high school athletes, there was no track in 2020. When they gathered at the season-opening UNK Invitational at the end of March in 2021, it had been 22 months since their last meet.
That day, especially for coaches and athletes who specialize in track, that meet was a landmark.
“They were really thankful for us figuring out a way to have that meet,” Bonsall said.
UNK figured out how to have a lot of meets, starting in the cross country season.
“When we hosted the high school cross country meet (in September), I’m pretty sure that was by far the biggest athletic event that had taken place in the state since March,” Bonsall said.
They went through many aspects of the meet, changing the schedule, the awards ceremony, the starting and finishing line configurations. Most were adopted for the state meet a few weeks later as some feelings of normality returned.
“In terms of impact of COVID, it did provide an opportunity to help others. It was an opportunity to lead others and to provide for others’ health and well-being,” Bonsall said.
As an athletic program, UNK became obsessed with affording its athletes as many opportunities as it could in the face of the uncertainties and lack of control the athletes dealt with throughout the pandemic.
Bonsall said Athletic Director Marc Bauer and Associate Athletic Director Bill Murphy took the approach that, “We’re not going to look for a way to not be able to do something. We’re going to look for a way to be able to do something, and you have to balance that with the reality of COVID being a very real thing, literally life and death.”
Scheduling became fluid for the track and cross country teams.
Cross country had an informal season. The schools put together a pseudo conference meet, but Bonsall said two of the teams withdrew even as others were on the road to the venue.
In track, Bonsall said UNK “became more of a basketball team with our schedule. We were literally home one week, away the next.”
A team that normally hosts one or two indoor and outdoor meets in a year had seven home meets.
“We got good at putting on meets. I was pretty open to the unattached person who wanted to come here and word kind of got out about that. So we would have quite a few unattached people in our meets,” Bonsall said.
The unattached participants replaced traditional competitors as different testing requirements made scheduling track meets difficult.
The Big Ten was staying in the Big Ten so UNK couldn’t compete at UNL meets that are part of its usual schedule. The Nebraska NAIA schools were on a different testing schedule, limiting UNK’s interaction with those schools.
Whatever steps UNK, the MIAA and other schools took, it was effective. UNK tested its athletes once a week after Jan. 1.
“Our track team had a point-one positivity rate. So, that’s one out of 1,000,” Bonsall said. “When you start having that week after week, you’re thankful because I absolutely told my staff be prepared for second semester. This meet got canceled, or this person’s now out and they’re taking three other people with them with contact tracing.
“I said it’s going to be tough and you just have to roll with it. … And we actually didn’t have any of that.”
Few ‘Super Seniors’
To make up for the lost 2020 season, the NCAA granted spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility, but Bonsall believes for the next few years, a lot of track athletes will still have eligibility remaining when they graduate and leave school.
“We’re not offering the same level of track scholarships that maybe some schools are, so we can’t just pay for someone to stay around for an extra year,” he said.
Some will use it, but many track athletes’ scholarships are academic scholarships and it’s difficult to extend those for another year. Others are in programs where they are moving on to a professional school after four years.
“That spot in medical school starts four years after you graduated from high school, and so there’s not even a fifth year much less a sixth year or anything beyond that,” Bonsall said.
The result is uncertainty. Bonsall said it was the No. 1 item on the agenda at his staff meetings starting in March. Who’s coming back and who isn’t.
Recruiting challenges
Losing a year of competition has rewritten the recruiting playbook for track coaches.
Bonsall said, particularly boys, begin to show their college potential as juniors and seniors and a lost year didn’t give them that chance to establish their credentials.
“You’re trying to figure out where a guy is going to be at 19 years old ... and you’re having to determine that based on what he did when he was 16,” he said. “On the girls side, honestly, a lot of the people that you need to recruit, by the end of their sophomore year you have an idea. But a lot of the guys, especially the Class A boys, they were on the jayvee team.”
In some of the technical events, a year off has delayed the development of competitors who fit into the age range for recruits.
Bonsall couldn’t turn to his track camps to help in recruiting because those camps were canceled by the pandemic.
“Recruiting was a little bit of like walking around in a dark room, trying to figure out what to do,” Bonsall said.
While coaches in other sports can turn to the transfer portal for immediate help, Bonsall said it’s not a major player in track and cross country.
“So I was on the portal every day and when the world shut down the trend ... I saw last summer was that people that were leaving were by and large moving closer to home,” he said. “They were just doing what every student around the country was doing. It’s just they happen to be athletes.”