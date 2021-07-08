On Track: Lopers chasing rising standards, competition

KEARNEY — When the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships moved to the new facility at Washburn University this year, many meet officials migrated down from Lincoln to help run the meet.

With the Big Ten meet that same week in Ohio, they made their services available.

“That’s a crew that has been officials at Division I conference meets and regional meets, so they’ve seen something higher than the MIAA,” UNK coach Brady Bonsall said. “I don’t know what they expected to see, but after the first day, they were all in a little group talking. One of them came over and talked to me. It was a little bit of chitchat about how’d your day go, what did you think and all that sort of thing. Then he said, ‘Does anyone in Kearney know how good this meet is?’”

Bonsall isn’t sure many people in Nebraska know how good track is in the MIAA and Division II.

“I find this in recruiting,” he said. “When I tell them that I had a guy run 1:50.09 (in the 800) and he didn’t qualify, they’re in shock.

“When I’m telling people about our conference in the triple jump and it takes 39 feet (for women) and 49 feet (for men); when you say that they think you’re going to finish the sentence with ‘to win,’ and no, that’s to score.”