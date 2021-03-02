Offensive progress, stubborn defense have Lopers grinding into postseason

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey likes the progress her team’s offense has made recently.
It’s come at just the right time.
The Lopers begin their postseason run Wednesday when Pittsburg State visits UNK for a quarterfinal game in the MIAA Tournament.
“The last couple of games that we played, we didn’t win by a huge margin. ... That’s probably one of the things I really like about our team right now, even when they’re grinding out games, where things aren’t always going as smoothly as you’d like them to, we’re finding ways to win,” Eighmey said. “I think, offensively, we’re starting to find some rhythm. On Saturday, for example, we had 17 turnovers and missed a bunch of free throws and we we’re still able to find a way to win to score enough points to win the game.
“We’re still at the top of the conference in scoring defense. I feel like both ends are starting to really click and come together. And it’s a good thing as we move forward into postseason ... and that’s a good feeling.”
UNK (19-3) is the third seed in the tournament with Pittsburg State (14-8) the sixth seed. Earlier in the year the Lopers edged the Gorillas 57-53 at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Wednesday’s winner will play the winner of the Central Missouri-Washburn quarterfinal on Saturday on the home court of the highest seed to advance to the semifinals.
In a normal year, 10 teams advance to the tournament with all games played at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. This year, the tournament was trimmed to eight teams with games at campus sites.
Eighmey said the opponent doesn’t make much difference because the MIAA has a depth of talent.
“Those six, seven, eight (seeds), they’re playing really well right now. For example, Washburn just knocked off Emporia. They’re the seventh seed so you know they’re playing really well,” she said. “And (eighth seed) Central Oklahoma has played well over the course of the last several weeks. Any matchup would have been tough.”
Pittsburg brings one of the highest-scoring backcourts in the nation with 5-5 junior Kaylee DaMitz averaging 16.8 points per game and 5-7 junior Tristan Gregg scoring 16.3 points per game.
“Obviously they’re a team that’s really, really dynamic from the guard spot. They have two really good guards who have been playing now for a few years in the league,” Eighmey said. “They can score it in all three levels and put a lot of pressure on your defense.”
Forward Maya Williams provides the inside threat, averaging more than nine points per game.
UNK doesn’t have the same individual scoring threats. Junior super-sub Elisa Backes paces the Lopers, averaging 13.5 points per game. She’s the only player on the team averaging double figures, however, seven other players average more than five points per game.
“I think that’s what makes it so hard to prepare for. ... It’s hard to decide who you’re going to try to eliminate or who you’re going to try to stop because we have several capable players who can go off and be able to step up and score or do whatever it is you need to do,” Eighmey said. “They have to be prepared for a whole team. It gives us options of being able to spread it around and try to make sure that we’re not putting all the pressure on one or two kids to do all the scoring for us.”
