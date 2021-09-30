Offensive line paves way for potent UNK rushing attack

Instead, he chose to play football at UNK, which hadn’t won more than three games in a season since joining the MIAA in 2012. The Lopers went 0-11 when they were recruiting him in 2015.

“There wasn’t a whole lot to sell at that time,” Hoelck said.

Yet, he was undeterred. UNK was close to home, his academic and athletic scholarships covered tuition and he believed the program could return to its former glory.

“There’s only one way to go, and that’s up,” he said. “I think that was big for me. You want to turn it around and you want to win in this conference.”

UNK finished his freshman season, a redshirt year for Hoelck, with a 1-10 record. A lot has changed since then.

Improvements to the weight room and additions to the strength and conditioning staff paid immediate dividends. Once a “super undersized” lineman at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Hoelck now weighs 305.

The university also installed new artificial turf at Foster Field and hired Lynn to lead the football program following Josh Lamberson’s departure.