Northwestern Oklahoma soccer edges UNK

KEARNEY — Northwestern Oklahoma freshman Mia Thompson scored off a corner kick in the 59th minute to help the Rangers down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

Northwest Oklahoma (2-1-0) got on the board after freshman Tiara Campbell had a shot blocked. That led to a corner taken by senior Kailani Kealoha. She placed the ball in the middle of the box and in front of the goal where Thompson popped it in for her first collegiate goal.

The Rangers held a 10-5 lead in shots and a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks. UNK’s final shot came from sophomore Cammie Davis in the 64th minute. It was stopped by senior keeper Regan Allen, one of her three saves.

UNK freshman keeper Rainna Daharsh went all 90 minutes in her first collegiate start and made four saves.

UNK faces longtime power Augustana at 1 p.m. Sunday.