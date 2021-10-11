Northwest Missouri soccer team gets OT win

KEARNEY — Northwest Missouri State took advantage of an own goal to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney 2-1 in overtime Friday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

On the verge of being regionally-ranked, the Bearcats improved to 6-4-1 (2-1-1).

After beating Newman University a week earlier in the first minute of the second overtime period, the Lopers (2-9-0, 1-3-0 MIAA) fell to Northwest in the first minute of the extra time. Sophomore Kaylie Rock, who tallied her fifth goal of the year in the 23rd minute, got free in the right corner of the Loper box. Battling two defenders, she managed to get a shot off that unfortunately was trying to be cleared by a UNK defender. Instead, it went into the net.

UNK tied things in the 75th minute when senior Kassidy Kirsch scored off a corner taken by sophomore Caralee Legg. The high-arching kick first found freshman Angelina Iocca at the top of the box. She then headed the ball to Kirsch. In front of the right corner of the goal, she punched it in for her third goal as a Loper.

The Lopers were the aggressor in the early going, getting three shots off in the first eight minutes. However, Northwest keeper Grace Goetsch recorded a couple of saves to keep things tied.