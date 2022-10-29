Northwest Missouri replaces UNK at top of MIAA volleyball standings

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 12th-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats recorded 18 blocks and had four players with double-digit kill totals to down eighth-ranked University of Nebraska Kearney 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 Saturday afternoon in Maryville, Mo.

The win gives the Bearcats sole possession of first place in the MIAA (21-5, 15-3). UNK falls to 24-4 (14-4) with one week of the regular season remaining.

UNK came in hitting .266 on the year and averaging 14 kills set but the Northwest defense held the Lopers to a season-low .080 efficiency with 15 unforced attack errors in addition to the 18 blocks.

In a match with no ties or lead changes, Northwest hit just .154 but served up five aces and took the dig battle by one, 82-81. The Bearcats got 12 kills from both junior right side Jaden Ferguson and sophomore outside Payton Kirchhoefer with sophomore middle Abby Brunssen adding 11 more and sophomore middle Avery Kemp at 10.

Kemp and grad transfer outside Kelly Wiedmann stuffed nine attacks apiece. A total of six Northwest players figured in at least three stuffs.

UNK was paced by Kansas freshman outside hitter Emilee Lane who had 12 kills, two solo blocks and hit a team-best .184 efficiency. No other Loper cracked .130The Lopers host Pittsburg State Thursday night and and Missouri Southern on Friday at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

-----------------