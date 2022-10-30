Northwest Missouri rallies to beat Lopers 28-24

KEARNEY — When the University of Nebraska at Kearney desperately needed a stop, Northwest Missouri’s Jamar Moya carried the pile forward.

Moya’s 10-yard run on third-and-9 with less than three minutes to play, when he was hit 5 yards short of the first down, sealed Northwest Missouri’s 28-24, come-from-behind victory Saturday afternoon and Ron and Carol Cope Stadium and Foster Field.

Playing in front of a homecoming crowd of 4,256, UNK (6-3) led 24-14 going into the fourth quarter. But the 13th-ranked Bearcats (7-2) found their running game and went ahead with 90-yard, seven-play drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Wright with 5:41 to play.

“I thought we got worn down defensively and I thought we needed a drive early in the fourth but didn’t get one,” UNK head coach Josh Lynn said. “They kind of played Loper football there in the fourth, grinded us down the field and just played a better second half than we did.”

“Loper football” on UNK’s side transformed into a balanced attack. Facing the nation’s leading rushing defense, one that was allowing less than 32 yards per game, UNK quarterback TJ Davis put the ball in the air 30 times, gaining 259 yards and scoring a touchdown. That helped the running game produce 192 yards and two touchdowns.

“With their defense and what they’ve done to us in the past, you’ve got to do something different and maybe do something they haven’t prepared for,” Lynn said.

A.J. McPhee caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Davis on the Lopers’ first possession and Davis scored on a 12-yard run at the end of the first half to give UNK a 17-14 lead at halftime.

Between the two scores, UNK’s Junior Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal and Northwest’s Jay Harris scored on two short runs.

Harris’ first touchdown covered 2 yards and the 75-yard drive was aided by a running into the kicker penalty after a missed field goal. His second score came when the Bearcats recovered a fumble at the UNK 4-yard line.

UNK extended its lead to 24-14 when Damien Cearns scored on a 30-yard run midway through the third quarter. Cearns led the Lopers with 71 yards on six carries while Davis had 68 yards on 18 carries.

Northwest Missouri switched quarterbacks, replacing Mike Hohensee with Wright. Wright directed back-to-back touchdown drives that consisted of 11 runs and no passes. Harris scored his third touchdown on a 23-yard run with 12:34 left. The game-winning, 90-yard drive followed.

“They got all of their offensive linemen back which they haven’t had the previous three games. That helps,” Lynn said. “They did a good job of getting movement and creases in there. We didn’t control their run game in the fourth quarter like we needed to.”

After Wright scored to give the Bearcats the lead, UNK quickly moved down the field with Davis hitting Cody Nelson for a 60-yard pass moving the ball down to the Bearcats’ 5.

“We were going to take chances today and throw the ball a lot more. We were going to call plays to win and I thought our coordinators did a great job of that,” Lynn said.

However, a batted down pass and two short runs by Davis and an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the thread.

“We had a receiver open (on first downs) but a ball got tipped. That’s football. Second play we had a nice little option play to TJ (from running back Zane Schawang). That’s something we’ve worked on … I thought he was going to get in,” Lynn said. “Fourth down we tried to overload a zone and we didn’t have it. That’s them .. they play great defense.”

Mora, who ran for 120 yards, produced the first down that helped the Bearcats run the clock down to 15 seconds before UNK got the ball back. A fumble on a completed pass to the 40-yard line ended the game.

“In game like this, one missed block, one missed tackle is maybe the difference in the game,” Lynn said. “The fumble we had inside our own 10 … that’s the difference in the game. When you play good teams one or two incidents like that can get you.”