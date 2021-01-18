Northwest finishes strong to beat Lopers

KEARNEY — When it got tight, Northwest Missouri State showed why it doesn’t lose very often.

The 8-1 Bearcats, making every free throw and grabbing every rebound the last three minutes, defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney 73-63 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

But 3 minutes before the final buzzer, the upset alert was flashing.

The Lopers (4-7) had trailed by 16 early in the second half but cut the lead to four At 2:23, the Lopers’ Cedrick Johnson had an open look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key that would have made it a one-possession game.

Johnson’s shot hit the rim, but didn’t fall, and the Bearcats closed out the win.

“They’re No. 2 in the nation for reasons,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “I told that to our guys in the locker room after game, what they did in the last three minutes is what we want to be able to do to other teams moving forward. They took a situation where if we hit that three we’re down one with a little over two to play and they stretched it into a 10-point win.

“That’s just experience. They’re well-coached. They’re experienced and they have good players.”