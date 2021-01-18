Northwest finishes strong to beat Lopers

KEARNEY — When it got tight, Northwest Missouri State showed why it doesn’t lose very often.
The 8-1 Bearcats, making every free throw and grabbing every rebound the last three minutes, defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney 73-63 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
But 3 minutes before the final buzzer, the upset alert was flashing.
The Lopers (4-7) had trailed by 16 early in the second half but cut the lead to four At 2:23, the Lopers’ Cedrick Johnson had an open look at a 3-pointer from the top of the key that would have made it a one-possession game.
Johnson’s shot hit the rim, but didn’t fall, and the Bearcats closed out the win.
“They’re No. 2 in the nation for reasons,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “I told that to our guys in the locker room after game, what they did in the last three minutes is what we want to be able to do to other teams moving forward. They took a situation where if we hit that three we’re down one with a little over two to play and they stretched it into a 10-point win.
“That’s just experience. They’re well-coached. They’re experienced and they have good players.”
Forward Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcats with 25 points. Guard Luke Waters added 20.
The Beacats were without one of their best, All-American shooting guard Diego Bernard, but they maintained patience on offense with impeccable shot selection to put pressure on the Loper defense.
But the Lopers, already without starting guard Sam Morris, lost forward Austin Luger at the 4-minute mark when he sprained an ankle while making a basket to make it a two-possession game. Luger finished with 16 points.
Myles Arnold, getting extensive playing time because of Morris’ injury, led the Lopers with 23 points, his second 20-point effort after scoring just seven points total in the first nine games.
“A huge game from Myles. The thing we’re excited about is it’s against the top half of the league. He went out against two really good teams that were ranked and really showed that you know he definitely needs to be on the floor a lot more,” Lofton said.
Johnson added 12 points and tied Luger with a team-high three assists.
“They all battled. I mean, Austin did a heck of a job, Cedric hit a couple shots. You can go up and down the line ... and guys found ways to chip in. … We have to build on this,” Lofton said.
