Northeastern State's RiverHawks shut out Lopers

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Division I transfer Callie Rucker scored two goals to help Northeastern State defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 3-0, Friday night at Tahlequah.

The RiverHawks improve to 7-5-3 (4-3-1) and to 5-1-1 at home. NSU also stops a two-game losing streak to UNK, dating back to the 2017 season.

Rucker, who started her career at Louisiana Tech, scored in the 50th and 75th minutes. She now leads the ‘Hawks in goals (six) and points (22) on the year. To start the scoring, sophomore Myka Heimbach took a pass from junior Livy Wagner in the 18th minute and scored her third goal of 2021.

Redshirt freshman keeper Emery Mounce went the distance and tallied a season-best 13 saves. The tally is five off the school record. Next, redshirt freshman Aspen Brandich and redshirt sophomore Ariella Mesa had two shots apiece with senior Perla Navarro and redshirt sophomore Cammie Davis each having a shot on goal. Sophomore keeper Ainsley Cunningham recorded three saves for NSU to push her season mark to 2-2-2.

UNK (2-13-0, 1-7-0) heads to Rogers State on Sunday. The Hillcats (7-7-1, 2-6-1) beat Fort Hays State on Friday night, 2-1.