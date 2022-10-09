Northeastern State soccer blanks Lopers

KEARNEY — The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

Omaha senior Payton Rhen got off a couple of early shots for the Lopers (0-11-3) but one sailed left and the other went right. UNK also had a corner about seven minutes into the action.

"First half is exactly what we're trying to do. We were on the front foot the whole time," said UNK head coach Rob Breton.

At the 12-minute mark, NSU (5-2-7) took advantage of a fortuitous bounce as junior Myka Heimbach sent a cross into the box from the left wing. The ball bounced around with a Loper trying to head it out near the backline. However, the ball banged off sophomore Lauren Parton's face and went straight to sophomore Whitney Gentry in the right box for a tap in goal.

"Where we headed the ball was right back into our box rather than kicking it out for a corner. That's just decision making and knowing what's the best option here … give them the ball back in front of the goal or giving up a corner and getting our marks back together," said Breton. "Give them credit. They capitalized on that one good moment and an (odd bounce) is part of the game."

NSU added an insurance goal when freshman Eileen Jeschke hit a laser from about 22 yards out on the right wing.

UNK hosts Central Missouri Friday afternoon and Missouri Southern State on Sunday to close out the home slate.