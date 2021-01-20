No. 1 UNK volleyball team sets spring schedule

KEARNEY — The top-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team begins practice tonight in preparation for a spring season that, at this time, includes 14 matches and two tournaments.

With no NCAA Division II schools playing in the fall due to the COVID pandemic, and the national tournament canceled, leagues are playing a shortened spring schedule.

The MIAA coaches decided there will be no regular season champion or tournament champion. A league invitational is scheduled for April 16-17 with the format and site to be determined.

In addition, the coaches agreed matches may be played with only one official and without certified line judges, a scorekeeper or a libero tracker. Statistics will not be taken.

The NCAA has agreed the results do not count on schools’ all-time record, a head coach’s all-time record or a player’s career stats.

UNK Schedule

(Subject to change)

Feb. 12-13: potential road trip

Feb. 21: vs. Emporia State, 1 p.m.; vs. Newman, 5 p.m. (at Hays, Kan.)

Feb. 26: vs. Central Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. (at Wichita, Kan.)