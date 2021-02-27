No. 1-ranked Lopers aim to qualify 10 for nationals

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling coach Dalton Jensen has high hopes for the Loper wrestling team as they prepare to compete in Sunday’s NCAA Super Region VI Tournament at Grand Junction, Colorado.
Even though the national-qualifier list has been pared down with only the regional winners and a select seven or eight from the region, Jensen has plans for a national championship run by the Lopers.
“I think we’re very capable of getting 10 guys through to the national tournament. In a normal year, where we were taking the top three (in each weight class). I think we would have 100% qualify,” he said. “I still feel really good about our guys and where they’re headed and we could qualify all 10, but it’s definitely gonna be a tall task.”
Because of COVID concerns and budget restraints, the NCAA has cut the number of qualifiers for the national meet from 180 to 132. With six regions, that works out to 22 wrestlers per regional. However, with Simon Fraser University, New Mexico Highlands and San Francisco State suspending their programs this year, the West Region’s number of qualifiers has been trimmed to 17 or 18.
“We won’t know for sure what the distribution is until the day of the tournament when we know how many teams showed up because at this point a team could still not show up because of COVID or whatever,” Jensen said.
The winners of each weight class will advance while the additional wrestlers will be selected by the coaches.
“At the end of the day we’re going to go lock ourselves in a room and hash it out. I think it should be fairly clean,” he said.
If it is, the Lopers should come out in good shape. UNK is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the latest team ratings with nine wrestlers ranked in the Top 11 in their weight classes.
“That’s nice to get that recognition. At the same time, that’s not what the ultimate goal is and No. 1, obviously, is to win a national team title so there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Jensen said. “The regional tournaments can be a big stepping stone in the process of our postseason, especially with the limited qualifiers.”
Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Nick James (141), Jacob Wasser (157), Matt Malcom (165) and Joseph Reimers (197) are the highest-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes at the regional. Malcom is ranked No. 1 and has two other ranked wrestlers in his bracket.
“I think he’s head and heels the best kid in the country, potentially even pound for pound, so he’s not someone I’m overly concerned about qualifying by any means. I think he’s someone that ... stays the course and has the ability to be someone who could go get bonus points in every match between now and nationals,” Jensen said.
Portillo is ranked No. 2 nationally and has one other rated wrestler in his weight class while Wesley Dawkins (133), ranked third in the nation, has the nation’s second-ranked wrestler in his weight class.
Fifth-ranked Sam Turner (149) has three other rated wrestlers in his weight class, making it one of the toughest to get through, while Wasser, also ranked fifth, is the lone rated wrestler in his weight class.
Another rated Loper, Kearney High graduate Nick James (141) is the only ranked wrestler in his weight class.
UNK’s only unranked wrestler, heavyweight Lee Herrington, has to go through two ranked wrestlers to take first. Herrington will be seeded fourth.
“The reason for that is that he took a couple of losses early in the season when we went out to the triangular in Colorado. ... I think personally that he’s way better than (those two) and he has progressed very well this season. He’s someone I think is very capable of getting first or second in our region and I suspect at that weight we’ll probably take the top two guys.”
Getting a large number of national qualifiers will be the key to UNK making a run at the national title in two weeks in St. Louis.
“I think we’ve traditionally always had a lot of heavy hitters in our lineup and when it comes to the national tournament, you definitely need those heavy hitters who are going to get to the finals and win national championships,” Jensen said. “Right now I feel like we have that. Plus ... our lineup is about as solid as it has ever been. From top to bottom, 125 to heavyweight, we don’t really have any holes and gaps.”
@HubSports_Buck