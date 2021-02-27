No. 1-ranked Lopers aim to qualify 10 for nationals

Portillo is ranked No. 2 nationally and has one other rated wrestler in his weight class while Wesley Dawkins (133), ranked third in the nation, has the nation’s second-ranked wrestler in his weight class.

Fifth-ranked Sam Turner (149) has three other rated wrestlers in his weight class, making it one of the toughest to get through, while Wasser, also ranked fifth, is the lone rated wrestler in his weight class.

Another rated Loper, Kearney High graduate Nick James (141) is the only ranked wrestler in his weight class.

UNK’s only unranked wrestler, heavyweight Lee Herrington, has to go through two ranked wrestlers to take first. Herrington will be seeded fourth.

“The reason for that is that he took a couple of losses early in the season when we went out to the triangular in Colorado. ... I think personally that he’s way better than (those two) and he has progressed very well this season. He’s someone I think is very capable of getting first or second in our region and I suspect at that weight we’ll probably take the top two guys.”

Getting a large number of national qualifiers will be the key to UNK making a run at the national title in two weeks in St. Louis.