No. 1 Loper wrestlers dominate Augustana, York

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team dominated a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon, sweeping eighth-ranked Augustana, 31-14, and York University, 50-3.

The veterans from last year's national championship team did their part in forging the victory over Augustana. Nick James, Austin Eldredge, Billy Higgins, Hayden Prince and Lee Herrington scored 19 of the Lopers' 31 points.

True freshman Joey Airola scored half of the remaining 12 when he pinned the Vikings' John Babineau in the first period. Airola, from Ward, Colorado, who pinned his York opponent as well, was slated for a redshirt season until last week.

UNK coach Dalton Jensen said it was good to see Airola "come out here and get two pins right away the first time putting on a Loper singlet for a dual meet."

Jensen said the decision to burn his redshirt came after Airola said he wanted to compete for an individual national title as well as a team championship.

The Lopers showed by their win over Augustana that they will be in the hunt for a second national title.

"They have some good kids who will be at the national tournament and they're always a good dual team," Jensen said. "To beat a team like that that has that kind of quality was good."

It also displayed UNK's depth.

"That wasn't our traditional lineup. We have some guys banged up so it was nice to see some fresh faces in our lineup. For the last six years we've had these COVID seniors that were dominating our lineup and to see some fresh faces, get these guys experience and see where they're at was good," Jensen said.

UNK Wrestling Results

UNK 31, Augustana 14

125: Jaxson Rohman, A, pinned Bishop Murray, K, 5:48. 133: Joey Airola, K, pinned John Babineau, A, 1:55. 141: Nick James, K, dec. Kage Lenger, A, 15-4. 149: Beau Hostler, K, pinned Kyle Boeke, A, 7:34. 157: Miles Fitzgerald, A, dec. Teontae Wilson, K, 3-0. 165: Tyler Wagener, A, won by tech fall over Kaden Heart, K, 15-0, 7:00. 174: Austin Eldredge, K, dec. Jacob Tvinnereim, A, 7-1. 174: Billy Higgins, K, dec. Cade Mueller, A, 5-2. 197: Hayden Prince, K, dec. Zach Peterson, A, 3-2. 285: Lee Herrington, K, won by forfeit.

UNK 50, York 3

125: Hector Serrantos, K, won by forfeit. 133: Joey Airola, K, pinned Trey Reed, Y, 4:12. 141: Nick James, K, won by tech fall over Julian Marrufo, Y, 25-9; 5:28. 149: Brody Arrants, K, won by forfeit. 157: John Fox, Y, dec. Beau Hostler, K, 7-2. 165: Kaden Heart, K, won by tech fall over Dayton Fraser, Y, 22-6, 6:22; 174: Austin Eldredge, K, won by tech fall over Shawn Pierre, 16-0; 1:22. 184: Dylan Vodicka, K, won by fall over Dakwan Cash, Y, 0:54. 197: Jackson Kinsella, K, pinned Marce Vasquez, Y, 1:03. 285: , K, won by tech fall over Logan McDonald, Y, 18-0; 2:05.

