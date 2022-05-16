Nine Lopers likely headed to Michigan for NCAA’s; Schuller, Oborny break own records

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team finished the regular season with the Concordia Twilight Friday in Seward and the annual Loper Twilight Saturday at Kearney High.

The meets help individuals qualify for the natioanl meet later this month. The NCAA Division II Championships field will be announced early this week with a Top 20 ranking in any event likely good for a trip to Allendale, Mich., over Memorial Day weekend.

Sophomore Abby Everitt saw her stock rise the most, shooting up over 25 places in the high jump thanks to a season-best 5-foot, 8-inch jump Friday in Seward. She cleared 5-7 Saturday for her second win in two days and now ranks in the national top 10

Also at Concordia, junior Alex Goracke had a career-best 55-2 1/2 in the shot put to place third and make him a provisional qualifier for the first time, and freshman Mara Hemmer ran a 2 minute, 12.21 seconds in the 800 to place sixth and senior Maddie Bach won the 1,500 in 4:37.73.

Redshirt junior Andrew Schuller (hammer) and redshirt freshman Gabrielle Oborny (pole vault) broke their own school records Saturday with the Lopers winning seven events.

Facing a top field, Schuller came in sixth in the hammer “invitational,” throwing 197-5, three feet further than his previous best. It ranks him 21st in D2. Oborny also went against a top field and cleared 12-5 1/2 to finish 10th. She went 12-3 1/2 in early April and already was on the national list.

In the women’s hammer “invitational,” McCook redshirt freshman Mackenzie Smith came in fifth with a career-best 171-6. That moves into seventh place on the Loper all-time list.

In the hammer “open,” Kearney true freshman Lily Novacek competed unattached and came in second (167-5). That would rank her 10th in UNK history.

Moving up the long jump were junior Claire Cornell (19-6 1/4) and junior Haley Schall (19-1 1/2).

Also making a move on the all-time list was Ravenna sophomore Jack Drahota, who won the 400 hurdles in a provisional time of 53.19 that moves him up one spot to fifth in the record books.

Other winners Saturday were senior Justin Vrooman in the 5,000 (15:21.83), junior Luke Stuckey in the 1,500 (3:47.78), junior Baylee Alstrom in the 5,000 (18:40.55) and redshirt freshman Grace Bonsall in the 1,500 (4:47.89).