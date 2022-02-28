 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nine Loper wrestlers qualify for NCAA Champsionships in St. Louis

Jacob Wasser

UNK’s Jacob Wasser tries to gain control of his Grand View University (IA) opponent Giovanny Bonilla in the 157 lb weight class at UNK’s Health and Sports Center on Saturday.Wasser lost his match to Bonilla.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had one of its most dominant performances in a major tournament on Saturday, scoring 175.5 points to win Super Region VI in Grand Junction, Colo.

The top three finishers in each weight class advance to the NCAA Championships in St. Louis March 11-12.

UNK qualified nine wrestlers with eight winning their weight classes. A second- and a fourth-place finisher gave UNK a combined mark of 33-3. That included seven falls, 10 tech falls and four major decisions.

The Lopers 175.5 points is a new program record, besting the 148 set two years ago. It was the Lopers’ 18th Super Regional victory and the fourth straight.

Finishing first were super seniors Josh Portillo (125 pounds), Wesley Dawkins (133) and Matt Malcom (165), senior Hayden Prince (197), redshirt juniors Austin Eldredge (174) and Lee Herrington (285), redshirt sophomore Nick James (141) and sophomore Billy Higgins (184).

People are also reading…

Nick James - UNK

Coming in second was super senior Sam Turner (149) with super senior Jacob Wasser fourth (157).

James had four falls in 17 minutes, 12 seconds. Eldredge ran his tech fall streak to 11 in a row. Malcom moved to a team-best 26-2, Prince became a national qualifier in two different super regionals. Higgins earned his first D2 national bid and Herrington, Dawkins, Turner and Portillo return to the NCAA Tournament once again.

Wasser ends an impressive career that saw him win over 80 matches and be a 2021 All-American.

Top-ranked Central Oklahoma (eight qualifiers), three-time defending champ St. Cloud State (seven qualifiers), ninth-ranked Augustana (eight qualifiers) and 19th-ranked Pittsburgh-Johnstown (eight qualifiers) will be among the top competitors for the National Championship.

