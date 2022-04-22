Newman University hands Loper softball two costly losses

KEARNEY — The stumble came in a rescheduled doubleheader Thursday afternoon at Patriot Park.

Newman University won with pitching in Game 1 and with hitting in Game 2, sweeping a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 4-1 and 11-9.

“Today did not go as planned,” UNK coach Katie Ackermann said. “I mean, every day we wake up and we plan for wins, no matter the opponent.”

The Jets (23-20 overall, 11-7 MIAA) bounced over the Lopers (22-20, 12-8) in the MIAA standings, and with only six games left — two against No. 4 in the nation Central Oklahoma today and two against No. 8 Rogers State next weekend — the Lopers find themselves needing some wins to qualify for the conference tournament.

“Our goal is just to make it to the tournament. It doesn’t matter what seed we’re at, we’ve had a vision and a focus of going to the tournament for the first time ever,” Ackermann said. “We’ve still put ourselves in a good position. We just have to take care of business the next six games and ... I think we’ll still have a pretty good opportunity.”

Thursday’s losses were painful beyond the slip in the standings.

Newman won both games without an extra-base hit. Meanwhile, UNK stranded 11 baserunners in the second game and handed out five walks and hit four batters.

In the first game, Newman sophomore Madison Dewitt tossed a two-hitter to improve to 4-13. One of the hits she allowed was a solo home run by Abbie Jo Gaube in the fifth inning.

The Jets, meanwhile, had 10 singles off Loper pitchers Madison Rosenthal and Stacy Bott. Three Jets had two hits apiece including Kaitlyn Praught, who was 0 for 12 coming into the game.

In the second game, UNK outhit Newman 16-10 and Jets pitcher Janine Gutierrez labored through a 123-pitch game to reach the seventh inning.

Newman broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh thanks to three walks, two hit batters, two singles and a double.

UNK’s Carlee Liesch was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Senior second baseman Abbie Vodicka went 4 for 4 while Gaube and freshman Sydney Thomason were 2 for 4.

“Offensively we struggled a little bit, our pitching struggled a little bit,” Ackermann said. “They could swing it all year. They swung it last week against Rogers, who was No. 3 in nation, and beat them there. So they’ve proved to be able to beat top teams.

“We just have to every day, no matter the opponent, no matter what jersey they’re wearing, we have to take care of defense. We have to limit walks. And we have to obviously be better than them."