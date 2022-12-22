New UNK coach Ryan Held excited about opportunity with Lopers

KEARNEY – Ryan Held can’t wait to tackle his newest challenge.

University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer named Held the Lopers’ head football coach on Tuesday.

“I’ve been at the lower levels, I’ve been at the highest level in college and I’m at the point now where I have a 2-year old and a 4-year old and I’m ready to settle down,” Held said Wednesday. “I’m ready to settle down in a place that’s committed to winning; a great community with a great commitment to allowing kids to become their best version on and off the field, and a place that expects to win and wants to win.”

Held feels he’s found that in Kearney.

“Kearney is a great community. It’s a great place to live, has a great school system, and great people,” Held said. “I’m tired of moving around. I just want to settle down, lay the concrete and build a championship program.”

Held has been in a lot of communities.

The former Husker player has made 11 stops in his coaching career, most recently as the offensive coordinator and interim head coach at North Alabama.

Prior to that he was Scott Frost’s running backs coach at Nebraska and Central Florida.

His had head-coaching stints at Peru State (2001), Oklahoma Panhandle State (2002-04), Southwestern Oklahoma State (2005-08), Highlands Community College (2012-13) and Northeast Oklahoma A&M (2014-18).

He has an overall head-coaching record of 52-77 – not impressive but …

“This is the first program that I’ll be taking over that has had success in recent time. Normally the programs I’ve taken over were in bad shape, and we’re able to get them turned around. So this is a great opportunity as a head coach to pick up the baton and move it forward,” Held said.

Josh Lynn, who left UNK to become the head coach at West Texas A&M, did the rebuilding job at UNK. He took over a program that had won one game in two years and put it on the winning track. The Lopers are coming off an 8-3 season, 10-3 the year before when they qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Lynn brought an option offense unlike most, which helped trigger the program’s turnaround. It also caught the attention of Scott Frost while coaching the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Lynn met with the Husker coaching staff as they adopted elements of his option game.

“I have a fairly solid understanding schematically. I know what they’ve done because I’ve collaborated with Coach Lynn and I’ve actually run some of the stuff that he’s done which will be some really good carryover,” Held said.

He won’t inherit every page of Lynn’s playbook even though he loves the option after having played in Tom Osborne’s option-oriented game at Nebraska.

However, UNK’s option offense is not the same as the vintage Huskers scheme. In Osborne’s offense, the quarterback was under center and the I-back was the pitch man. In the Lopers’ option game, the quarterback was in the shotgun and often a man in motion took the pitch.

“I love the different option stuff. Just having that background with Coach Osborne and retooling it into the new way of doing things, I had a lot of fun doing that,” Held said. “We want to keep a lot of similarities in the running game, specifically in the triple option stuff. … We’ll expand maybe a little bit more on some drop-back concepts. … There’ll be the play-action stuff that we have in the shots that we take. So there’ll be some definite carryover, which will be good for the guys.”

Defensively, Held said his team will be “multiple,” giving offenses different looks.

The schemes he runs will depend in part on what skills his players have on the field, and he has yet to meet most of them. His only contact with the players has been via a Zoom meeting.

“That was the first thing I did,” he said. “I had them all send me a message so I have to start locking everybody’s phone numbers in.”

After that, he reached out to prominent boosters, numerous high school coaches started on the administrative work of getting certified and begin to getting a grasp of UNK’s scholarship situation sit atop his to-do list.

Recruiting then will become a high and long-time priority.

“The recruiting piece is a work in progress. I’m working on all the logistics of everything – making sure that we know exactly how much money we have, what we need, etc.,” he said. “I’m not going to rush and go 800 miles an hour and not get the right kids because I have from now until Aug. 1, to get the roster where it needs to be.

“I think that’s what happens is people go crazy when they first get a job and then you don’t know kids and you end up getting the wrong guys. So I need to get my staff, all that finalized. We’ll continue to build some relationships. Obviously, there’s some current commits already … we’ll continue to build on that and really put together a really good recruiting class.”

Held will not be a stranger to the recruiting scene. A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Held will rely on the connections he made while coaching in Kansas and at 4-year schools in Oklahoma as well as his name recognition in Nebraska.

While on the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff, Held’s recruiting area was Kansas City and the Kansas junior colleges.

“Obviously, I had relationships with (Nebraska) coaches, but that wasn’t like my main area in terms of recruiting, so I’m looking forward to connecting here locally, and branching out,” he said.