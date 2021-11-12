New look: Transfers, freshmen fill key roles for Lopers

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team failed to qualify for the MIAA Tournament last year.
The preseason poll of the coaches and media say they won’t make it again this year. But Loper coach Kevin Lofton wants to prove otherwise.
“We like to believe that we’re capable of making the conference tournament and making a run,” he said.
The Lopers will have plenty of new faces. Only three of the top eight scorers from last year are back — senior forward Austin Luger, senior forward Darrian Nebeker and sophomore guard Matt Brien.
But Lofton feels transfer David Simental, a guard from Colorado State-Pueblo, will make a difference.
“Obviously, when you look at our conference with the COVID seniors coming back a lot of teams have a lot of the players that they had last year on the roster ... but I firmly believe if David’s Simental playing at the level he’s at right now and he continues to get better, we’ll be better.”
Simental earned second-team All-Rockey Mountain Athletic Conference honors the last two years, averaging more than 15 points per game and shooting 93 percent from the free-throw line.
“David Simental is every bit as good as we’d hoped. ... He’s coming from a different conference, hopefully, we’ll get him ready (in the preseason games) but when he gets to the MIAA it may take him a couple of games to kind of figure some things out. But his basketball IQ is high, his skill set is high, he’s always a hard worker, he’s got a good level of toughness.”
His game complements the inside play of Luger and the attacking style of Nebeker. Luger averaged about 14 points and six rebounds per game last year while Nebeker was at nine points and five rebounds. Nebeker finished strong, scoring in double figures in the last seven games.
“Those three, we’re going to kind of go as they go,” Lofton said. “If we can keep them healthy and we can continue to get better as the year goes along. I think we’ll be good.”
Other producers
Brien was touted as the Lopers’ three-point threat and he finished second on the team making 33 of 90 from beyond the arc and averaged seven points per game. He will be the most recognized of the other Lopers.
Nick Huston, a senior transfer from Idaho State, is another 3-point specialist who played with Nebeker at Snow Junior College. His debut with the Lopers will be delayed by a broken hand.
Another familiar face who Lofton expects will see a lot of playing time is junior forward Winston Cook.
“Winston Cook has made a huge jump based on the three scrimmages that we’ve had. I think he’s going be able to help us in spurts,” Lofton said.
He hopes Cook is a late bloomer.
“He’s made enough improvement and he’s working hard enough and he’s playing well enough ... we’re excited about him and we need a couple of more guys to have that kind of year, kind of step up and come out of nowhere,” Lofton said.
That could possibly come from three freshmen who Lofton expects to have in the rotation: Thomas Connelly from Denver, Sean Evans from Parker, Colo., and Sean Murphy from Auckland, New Zealand.
“They’re solid players right now. If we can get one or two of them to come on as the year goes on, I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Lofton said.
Cam Binder, a freshman from Auburn, is expected to redshirt.
Scrimmage experience
Lofton has gotten a good look at the newcomers as the Lopers had three scrimmages against other teams.
Simental, Luger, Nebeker and Huston didn’t play in the first one. Huston already was injured and the others were eased in during later scrimmages.
“We felt like we were going to have three scrimmages in one week, it was a great chance to get our younger guys, six freshmen and three guys that were reserves last year, on the floor quite a bit and the freshmen stepped up,” Lofton said. “Thomas Connelly was able to step up and hit some shots, which we think he can do. Sean Evans did a good job of ... kind of settling down and doing what we thought he could do.”
As a whole, Lofton thought the team showed a number of positives.
“We were unselfish for the most part of the scrimmages. When you get a lot of new faces, guys trying to prove themselves, you can get some bad shot selection. For the most part, I thought our shot selection was OK. I thought it got better as we went along. And the guys seem to jell a little bit. That’s huge moving forward,” Lofton said.
Keys to success
Based on the scrimmage performances, Lofton thinks UNK will be a better shooting team and a strong rebounding team.
“What’s going to really make or break us is how are we on the defensive end ... and then the other thing would be taking care of the basketball. You get some new players, especially early in the year, turnovers seem to tend to happen a lot. If we can kind of keep a handle on that, especially early, try to get off to a good start, I think that would be huge for us,” he said.
Season opens tonight
UNK opens the season tonight against Minnesota-Duluth then takes on Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday.
Duluth shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc last year and made roughly 10 three-pointers per game.
“They run a ton of sets. Usually when you scout a team, there are four or five sets you’re going to see quite a bit and you can get your kids ready for that. These guys run 10, 12 sets, so when it’s the first game of the year and you have a new group, you’re not going to be used to seeing something like that. We’re really going to have to step up and find ways to get stops,” Lofton said.
Crookston has pretty much a whole new team as a lot of last year’s players entered the transfer portal.