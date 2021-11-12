New look: Transfers, freshmen fill key roles for Lopers

That could possibly come from three freshmen who Lofton expects to have in the rotation: Thomas Connelly from Denver, Sean Evans from Parker, Colo., and Sean Murphy from Auckland, New Zealand.

“They’re solid players right now. If we can get one or two of them to come on as the year goes on, I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Lofton said.

Cam Binder, a freshman from Auburn, is expected to redshirt.

Scrimmage experience

Lofton has gotten a good look at the newcomers as the Lopers had three scrimmages against other teams.

Simental, Luger, Nebeker and Huston didn’t play in the first one. Huston already was injured and the others were eased in during later scrimmages.

“We felt like we were going to have three scrimmages in one week, it was a great chance to get our younger guys, six freshmen and three guys that were reserves last year, on the floor quite a bit and the freshmen stepped up,” Lofton said. “Thomas Connelly was able to step up and hit some shots, which we think he can do. Sean Evans did a good job of ... kind of settling down and doing what we thought he could do.”

As a whole, Lofton thought the team showed a number of positives.