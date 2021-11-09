 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA adds UNK men to national cross country meet
0 Comments

NCAA adds UNK men to national cross country meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Stuckey, and Ben Arens

UNK runners Luke Stuckey, left, and Ben Arens compete in the MIAA Cross Country Championships run Oct. 24 at Kearney Country Club.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s cross country team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Championships Nov. 20 at Tampa, Florida.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in the men’s and women’s national meet. The top three teams from each of the eight regions automatically qualified for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large Monday. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

UNK placed fourth out of 31 teams at the Central Regional Saturday at Joplin, Missouri. Fifth-place finisher Central Missouri also got an at-large bid.

The Lopers’ last trip to the NCAA’s championships came six years ago.

The UNK women were hoping to reach the NCAA’s for the first time in program history, but came up just a bit short. The MIAA champions finished sixth out of 35 teams at regionals; however, the region didn’t receive any at-large spots.

UNK Men’s Cross Country at Nationals

Year-Place-Pts.

1990-8th (223)

1991-2nd (96)

1992-3rd (105)

1994-4th (196)

1995-7th (205)

1999-14th (337)

2013-17th (417)

2015-15th (400_

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MIAA names Lopers’ Bonsall Coach of the Year
Unk

MIAA names Lopers’ Bonsall Coach of the Year

The Lopers won the MIAA title Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. A team led by “Super Seniors” Maddie Bach, Destiny Reinke and Zoe Ritz scored 74 points to lead a field of 13 teams. This was UNK’s first league title in 37 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News