NCAA adds UNK men to national cross country meet

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s cross country team has received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Championships Nov. 20 at Tampa, Florida.

Thirty-four teams were selected to participate in the men’s and women’s national meet. The top three teams from each of the eight regions automatically qualified for a total of 24 teams. Ten additional teams were selected at-large Monday. A minimum of 24 additional individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process.

UNK placed fourth out of 31 teams at the Central Regional Saturday at Joplin, Missouri. Fifth-place finisher Central Missouri also got an at-large bid.

The Lopers’ last trip to the NCAA’s championships came six years ago.

The UNK women were hoping to reach the NCAA’s for the first time in program history, but came up just a bit short. The MIAA champions finished sixth out of 35 teams at regionals; however, the region didn’t receive any at-large spots.