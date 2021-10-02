More struggles, UNK volleyball falls to Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — Junior outside hitter Kelsey Havel had 16 kills and redshirt freshman outside Payton Kirchhoefer added 15 more to help 13th-ranked Northwest Missouri State beat 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.
Northwest (10-2, 3-1) improves to 3-22 all-time against UNK, not counting last spring when the Lopers took two of three matches.
With the loss to Central Oklahoma last week, this marks UNK’s first losing streak since 2015.
“I thought we played really hard and got off to a great start and did everything we wanted to do. But they aren’t going to go anywhere in that second set and they’ll find another gear and we did not respond to that whatsoever,” said Loper head coach Rick Squiers. “We dug a big hole, kind of let them breathe a little bit and when good teams get that opportunity they make you pay for it.”
UNK (11-3, 2-3) hit a sparkling .361 to lead the first set from start to finish. Outsides CeCe Beahm and Emersen Cyza had four kills apiece with senior Breanna Jones digging up seven balls from the libero spot.
However, Northwest rebounded in a big way by jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the second set. Back-to-back blocks made it 9-2 and after UNK used its second timeout, the Lopers committed one of its 17 unforced attack errors on the night.
“We’re plagued by little lapses of very low-end volleyball. There was lots of good stuff and high-end volleyball but those stretches of rotations where you get stuck or can’t get into system … that’ll be the difference in our league against teams like this,” Squiers said.
The Lopers never led in third set and hit only .100 and couldn’t hold onto an 11-4 lead in the fourth set.
UNK was paced by Beahm (17) and Cyza (15) who combined for 32 kills.
Missouri Western State (10-3, 2-2) visits at 2 p.m. today (Saturday).