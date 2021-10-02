More struggles, UNK volleyball falls to Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — Junior outside hitter Kelsey Havel had 16 kills and redshirt freshman outside Payton Kirchhoefer added 15 more to help 13th-ranked Northwest Missouri State beat 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 16-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 Friday night at the Health and Sports Center.

Northwest (10-2, 3-1) improves to 3-22 all-time against UNK, not counting last spring when the Lopers took two of three matches.

With the loss to Central Oklahoma last week, this marks UNK’s first losing streak since 2015.

“I thought we played really hard and got off to a great start and did everything we wanted to do. But they aren’t going to go anywhere in that second set and they’ll find another gear and we did not respond to that whatsoever,” said Loper head coach Rick Squiers. “We dug a big hole, kind of let them breathe a little bit and when good teams get that opportunity they make you pay for it.”

UNK (11-3, 2-3) hit a sparkling .361 to lead the first set from start to finish. Outsides CeCe Beahm and Emersen Cyza had four kills apiece with senior Breanna Jones digging up seven balls from the libero spot.