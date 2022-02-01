More All-American honors bestowed on UNK gridders

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of longtime small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at the age of 75 in 2010. From Brookfield, Ill., he started and published the Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting a D2 All-America team for the first time in 1988.

Davis was the Harlon Hill Trophy runner-up and the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year. Guiding UNK to a 10-3 season and a win in the D2 playoffs, he had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), was among the nation’s most efficient passers (183.3), ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards. He broke his own school-record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season, became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) and is one of just three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing seasons in a career. In addition, he had four games with at least four touchdowns and eight straight games with at least two touchdown passes.