More All-American honors bestowed on UNK gridders

KEARNEY — Quarterback TJ Davis, right tackle Corey Hoelck and safety Darius Swanson represent the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the 2021 Don Hansen Division II All-American team.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of longtime small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at the age of 75 in 2010. From Brookfield, Ill., he started and published the Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting a D2 All-America team for the first time in 1988.
Davis garnered second-team accolades with Hoelck and Swanson tabbed honorable mention. Earlier this off-season, Davis was named to the head coaches and sports information All-American squads with Swanson making the Sports Information Director’s team.
Davis was the Harlon Hill Trophy runner-up and the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year. Guiding UNK to a 10-3 season and a win in the D2 playoffs, he had a hand in 40 touchdowns (21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving), was among the nation’s most efficient passers (183.3), ran for 1,151 yards and threw for 2,320 yards. He broke his own school-record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season, became UNK’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (41) and is one of just three Lopers to have multiple 1,000-rushing seasons in a career. In addition, he had four games with at least four touchdowns and eight straight games with at least two touchdown passes.
Protecting and blocking for Davis was Hoelck, a rare four-year starter along the offensive line. He was part of a Loper offense that was among the nation’s best at running the ball (255 ypg) while allowing 20 sacks all fall. He finishes his career as a two-time team co-captain and two-time All-MIAA pick.
Swanson had a breakout year as the starting strong safety.
He led UNK in tackles (98) and interceptions (four for 19 yards) while ranking second in pass breakups (seven) and tying for third in tackles for loss (5.0).
Swanson had four games with a double-digit tackle total, including 12 at Northwest Missouri and Angelo State.