Missouri Western-UNK football game canceled

End zone pylon

KEARNEY — Saturday’s football game between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Missouri Western State at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Lopers (2-0) were notified by the Griffons (0-2) late Thursday night about the change in plans. Both schools had Nov. 14 games called off due to the on-going COVID pandemic.

The Lopers startwinter conditioning in January and then spring ball in mid-March. The 2021 season starts with a home date against Missouri Southern State in early September.

