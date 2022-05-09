Missouri Western stops UNK softball's MIAA run

EDMOND, Okla. — Missouri Western scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday evening to eliminate the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7-5, from the MIAA Tournament in Edmond, Okla.

The seventh-seeded Lopers end the year at 25-27.

UNK sophomore left-handed pitcher Madison Rosenthal threw a no-hitter Saturday morning to help UNK eliminate eighth-seeded Emporia State, 3-1. Rosenthal (7-10) needed just 88 pitches and got 15 fly outs to record the program’s first no-hitter in nine years. Rosenthal fanned three, walked two and hit a batter, but didn’t allow an earned run. Freshman Sydney Thomason belted a two-run home run in the third to provide the winning margin.

Becky Dunn, on Valentine’s Day 2013, was the last Loper to toss a no-hitter, beating Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 3-0.

Missouri Western — which eliminated No. 5-ranked Central Oklahoma, 5-4, on Saturday and were swept at home by UNK earlier this year — trailed 2-0 and 4-2 Saturday evening. However, they scored two in the third and fourth innings, three in the seventh after two outs and then hung on to advance.

The Lopers used two singles and an error to score one in its half of the seventh. A walk put the tying runs on base but a fly out to right ended the rally, game and season.

UNK freshman Lyndsey Roth went 3 for 4 and Katie Gosker hit a two-run shot to go 2 for 4.

Senior right fielder Carlee Liesch had two hits against Emporia State and another against the Griffons to finish her career with 217 hits, the fourth most hits (217) in school history. She also finished with the second-highest batting average (.397).

Rosenthal was named to the all-tournament team. Prior to her no-hitter Saturday, she blanked Central Oklahoma over the final 3 1/3 innings, striking out four, while giving up one hit on Friday.

On the year, Rosenthal tied for the team lead in wins (seven) while being first in ERA (3.41), strikouts (87), innings (113), appearances (33) and starts (20).