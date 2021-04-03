Missouri Southern sweep doubleheader from Lopers

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney softball coach Katie Ackerman looked at the box score after a 6-1 loss to Missouri Southern and easily identified the problem.

“Offensively, we’ve just got to get things going,” she said. “We’ve got to be better at the plate, have better approaches. We know who we can be. We were one of the best offensive teams, I believe, in the MIAA but we are struggling a little bit now. We’ve got to find some consistency.”

The Lopers (10-15), who have lost nine of their last 10, played at home for the first time in more than a year and found out that home is neither sweet nor where their hearts are as they lost both ends of the doubleheader to Missouri Southern at Patriot Park, 5-4 and 6-1.

At the plate, UNK was a combined 10 for 54 (.185) with four walks and 12 strikeouts on a blustery day when the wind was blowing out over the left-field fence.

Missouri Southern sophomore pitcher Bailey Lacey played a big part in UNK’s batting performance. She needed just 68 pitches to mow through the Loper lineup, giving up four hits and striking out eight. She walked only one.