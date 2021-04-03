Missouri Southern sweep doubleheader from Lopers

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney softball coach Katie Ackerman looked at the box score after a 6-1 loss to Missouri Southern and easily identified the problem.
“Offensively, we’ve just got to get things going,” she said. “We’ve got to be better at the plate, have better approaches. We know who we can be. We were one of the best offensive teams, I believe, in the MIAA but we are struggling a little bit now. We’ve got to find some consistency.”
The Lopers (10-15), who have lost nine of their last 10, played at home for the first time in more than a year and found out that home is neither sweet nor where their hearts are as they lost both ends of the doubleheader to Missouri Southern at Patriot Park, 5-4 and 6-1.
At the plate, UNK was a combined 10 for 54 (.185) with four walks and 12 strikeouts on a blustery day when the wind was blowing out over the left-field fence.
Missouri Southern sophomore pitcher Bailey Lacey played a big part in UNK’s batting performance. She needed just 68 pitches to mow through the Loper lineup, giving up four hits and striking out eight. She walked only one.
The Lions already led 3-1 and were focused on stretching their win streak to six games when Makaila Leonhart hit a two-run home run that put the game out of reach.
For UNK, the bright spot was junior pitcher Kelsey Goodban, who threw four strong innings of relief, allowing one run while striking out four.
In the first game, Missouri Southern rallied for four runs in the fifth inning, which included a two-run double by Leonhart. But the Lopers fought back with a three-run rally in the sixth and loaded the bases before Missouri Southern stopped the rally, catching a foul ball down the left-field fence.
UNK’s Bri Healy went 2 for 4 while Goodban pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Senior Melissa Gellermann suffered the loss but allowed only one earned run over 5 2/3 innings.
“We’re right in there. Again, we took care of business defensively, we’re taking better care of business on the mound, we’re keeping runs limited but the offense, that’s our identity and we’ve kind of lost it over the last couple days,” Ackerman said. “We just got to keep swinging and find it.”
The loss was UNK’s sixth in seven games decided by two runs or less.
UNK (10-15, 1-8) hosts Pittsburg State (10-18, 4-6) at noon today (Saturday).
“Our approaches have to change. We have to be a little bit more aggressive at the plate,” Ackerman said. “The offense has got to pick it up and I tell you, if it picks it up, you guys are gonna see a lot more coming, but these guys just have to believe in themselves at the plate.”
