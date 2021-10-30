MIAA title, playoff hopes at stake for UNK football team

“When you think of Division II football, they’re in the conversation as the gold standard. They’ve played a lot of big games liked this ... and that probably helps them,” Lynn said. “But it’s time for the Lopers to start playing in these games.”

That’s the legacy that 10 UNK seniors hope to leave behind as they returned for their “Super Senior” season allowed because last season was essentially canceled by the pandemic.

Many of those players were redshirt freshmen when UNK went 1-10 and an MIAA championship seemed an impossibility.

“It was just grinding, day in and day out, and in the beginning it was like; For what? ... The first season we were here we were 1-10 before Coach Lynn came, and it’s really nice to be on the other side of it, and feel like you’ve earned where you’re at in life,” Sealey said.

Another sixth-year player, Blake Schroeder said, “We’ve put a lot of work in toward this goal and this is one of our goals, to win an MIAA championship. ... We’re just ready to go. We just have to put our heads down and keep working.”

Notes

It will be Homecoming at Northwest Missouri with more than 8,000 expected for the game. ... Northwest Missouri is ranked eighth nationally and fifth in Super Region 3. UNK is 17th in the national poll and seventh in the Super Region 3 poll. Seven teams from the region will qualify for the NCAA playoffs. Ferris State (Mich.) is ranked No. 1 nationally and in the region. ... Quarterback TJ Davis needs to score three touchdowns to become UNK’s all-time career leader for quarterbacks.