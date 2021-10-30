MIAA title, playoff hopes at stake for UNK football team

KEARNEY — They don’t get much bigger.
When the University of Nebraska at Kearney squares off with Northwest Missouri State at 2 p.m. today (Saturday), there’s plenty at stake.
“You look at the way the conference is shaking out, you look at the way the regional rankings are shaking out, this is the biggest game for the Lopers that we’ve had since we’ve been here,” University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Josh Lynn said.
UNK (7-1) sits atop the MIAA standings with Northwest Missouri (6-1) on the next step down. The only difference is a COVID-canceled game with Lincoln University that the Bearcats likely would have dominated.
It’s the first time UNK has talked about a conference championship since leaving the RMAC in 2012.
It’s the first time UNK has played in a game where both teams were in the Top 25 ratings since the 2011 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo.
“This is a big week, obviously. Everybody knows it’s a big one,” UNK running back Dayton Sealey said. “We haven’t been overlooking our other opponents, but we’ve been ready for this week for a while and I think we’re going to bring it.”
Sealey also expects the Bearcats will be “ready to bring it,” too, because the Lopers won the last head-to-head meeting in 2019, and it’s the only win the Lopers have in the series going back 29 years.
And Northwest has a lot to bring.
“Their defensive line is as good as anybody we’ve seen,” Lynn said. “They have two interior D-tackles that are really good players. ... They’ve really controlled the line of scrimmage and that allows their secondary to take chances. And another thing is, their linebackers go sideline to sideline.”
The Bearcats lead the conference in scoring defense, giving up 9.1 points per game.
Offensively, Northwest has a big offensive line that opens the door for productive skill weapons.
Quarterbacks Braden Wright, a three-year starter who recently returned from an early-season injury, and Mike Hohensee have combined for 17 touchdown passes and are completing 68% of their passes.
Running back Al McKellar, a transfer from the University of Indianapolis where he was a Harlon Hill candidate, is fifth in Division II in rushing, averaging 133.9 yards per game.
“They have a big offensive line and a big running game. We have to be 3able to control the line of scrimmage,” Lynn said.
The Bearcats also have a big tradition. Since 2011, Northwest is 113-17 with three national championships and six MIAA championships.
UNK has won 31 games during that same time.
“When you think of Division II football, they’re in the conversation as the gold standard. They’ve played a lot of big games liked this ... and that probably helps them,” Lynn said. “But it’s time for the Lopers to start playing in these games.”
That’s the legacy that 10 UNK seniors hope to leave behind as they returned for their “Super Senior” season allowed because last season was essentially canceled by the pandemic.
Many of those players were redshirt freshmen when UNK went 1-10 and an MIAA championship seemed an impossibility.
“It was just grinding, day in and day out, and in the beginning it was like; For what? ... The first season we were here we were 1-10 before Coach Lynn came, and it’s really nice to be on the other side of it, and feel like you’ve earned where you’re at in life,” Sealey said.
Another sixth-year player, Blake Schroeder said, “We’ve put a lot of work in toward this goal and this is one of our goals, to win an MIAA championship. ... We’re just ready to go. We just have to put our heads down and keep working.”
Notes
It will be Homecoming at Northwest Missouri with more than 8,000 expected for the game. ... Northwest Missouri is ranked eighth nationally and fifth in Super Region 3. UNK is 17th in the national poll and seventh in the Super Region 3 poll. Seven teams from the region will qualify for the NCAA playoffs. Ferris State (Mich.) is ranked No. 1 nationally and in the region. ... Quarterback TJ Davis needs to score three touchdowns to become UNK’s all-time career leader for quarterbacks.