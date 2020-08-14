KANSAS CITY — The Mid-America Athletic Association — citing COVID-19 Global Health Pandemic, the NCAA decision to cancel fall national championships, and the recently released NCAA Board of Governors’ directives regarding the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport — has suspended all fall sports until Jan. 1, 2021.
The MIAA CEO Council, which met Thursday, announced the emergency action for the Association and its member institutions today.
In a release from the conference office, the Association said it will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring.
“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”
All NCAA athletically related activities in all MIAA sports, including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted.
The Association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1 at the latest.