MIAA names Lopers’ Bonsall Coach of the Year
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head cross country/track and field coach Brady Bonsall has been named the 2021 MIAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year.

The Lopers won the MIAA title Saturday at the Kearney Country Club. A team led by “Super Seniors” Maddie Bach, Destiny Reinke and Zoe Ritz scored 74 points to lead a field of 13 teams. This was UNK’s first league title in 37 years.

Bonsall has led UNK cross country since 2007 and the track team for the past 12 years. His daughter, Grace, was UNK’s top finisher at the MIAA Championships, placing fifth overall. Previously, Bonsall was the 2015 MIAA Men’s Cross Coach of the Year.

UNK has been nationally and regionally ranked this season and will aim to reach the NCAA Championships with a strong showing at the Central Regional meet Nov. 6 at Joplin, Mo.

Brady Bonsall

