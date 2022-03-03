MIAA honors UNK men’s track coaching staff

KEARNEY — After a recording-breaking winter, the University of Nebraska at Kearney has won the MIAA Men’s Track and Field Indoor Coaching Staff of the Year award.

The staff consists of head coach Brady Bonsall (middle distance/distance) and assistants Dane Tobey (throws), Lonny Polacek (jumps/pole vault/multi-events), J.R. Blackwood (sprints/hurdles) and volunteer assistant Tim Hedges.

In the fall, Bonsall was named the MIAA Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year as the Lopers won the league meet.

The UNK men were runner-up at last weekend’s league indoor meet, tallying 98.5 points.

The team scored in seven running and five field events to achieve its best finish at an MIAA championship meet and its top finish at a conference event since 2012.

The Lopers had five top three finishes with two champions in Brayden Sorensen (high jump) and Wes Ferguson (800-meters).

The Lopers are nationally and regionally ranked as a team, have broken six school records to date, had 22 other all-time top 10 efforts and have six national qualifiers.

The NCAA Indoor Championships are March 11-12 at Pittsburg, Kan.