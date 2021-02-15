Metro knocks off Loper volleyball in four-set match

DENVER — Junior Avaline Lai had 20 kills and hit .529 Saturday afternoon to help fourth-ranked Metro State beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18 at Denver.

The Roadrunners (6-0) were the RMAC preseason favorites and returned virtually everyone from a 2019 squad that won 23 matches.

Lai, an honorable mention All-American, led a Roadrunners’ offense that hit .385 in the first set and finished at .250. Senior outside Kayla White added 13 kills and 15 digs.

Metro didn’t trail during the first two sets and amassed 79 digs, nine blocks and eight ace serves.

UNK (1-1) had 13 kills in the third set and had things tied up 12 in the fourth before Metro went on an 8-0 run.

The Lopers finished with 75 digs, seven blocks and hit .127. Senior middle Anna Squiers paced the offense with 16 kills while adding four blocks. Senior right side Mary Katherine Wolfe had 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks with senior setter Madison Squiers at 30 assists, 13 digs, six kills and a block.

UNK begins MIAA play Sunday at Hays, Kan., with matches against Emporia State and Newman.