Masker the Mentor: Masker takes Haarberg under his wing just like at Kearney Catholic

LINCOLN — Mentoring is nothing new for Matt Masker. He has done it from the day he became a starter back at Kearney Catholic.

Masker and Heinrich Haaarberg were on the KCHS football team during the 2017 season. At the time Masker was a senior, Haarberg was a freshman quarterback in waiting, playing wide receiver.

Four years later, the two former Stars are reunited, but in a red and white uniform.

“It kind of feels like a dream,” Masker said. “The kid has grown so much and matured so much. He’s not even the same person anymore. He’s grown six inches and is just an incredible athlete, and an incredible kid. It’s kind of like we picked up where we left off. I’m happy that I get to be there for him and mentor him again and help him learn the offense.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have five quarterbacks on the roster. Adrian Martinez is the returning starter. Masker is the second veteran of the group, and the rest are freshmen. Masker enjoys the relationship he has with his teammates, but he has a special bond with Haarberg.