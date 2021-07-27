Maintaining momentum gained in recent years key for Loper football team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It didn’t count. Few took much notice. But when the University of Nebraska at Kearney defeated Chadron State and Pittsburg State in its only two games last fall, it established the attitude in the locker room for this fall.
“Speaking for a lot of seniors on our team, there was a drag period of, do we want to come back, do we want to finish this? And I think playing those two games and realizing who we have as a coaching staff really changed that for us,” senior offensive lineman Corey Hoelck said. “We’re bought into Coach (Josh) Lynn and the system.
“If we had a different coaching staff, I don’t think you see as many players come back. I think we have all but two from our senior class coming back and I think that goes to show our relationship with football and that we believe in this program and what we want to finish out for Coach Lynn and the staff and the town of Kearney.”
The optimism extends beyond the UNK locker room.
Coaches in the MIAA picked the Lopers fourth in the conference preseason poll. The media pegged UNK for fifth, one point in the poll behind Missouri Western.
Perennial power Northwest Missouri was picked to finish first in both polls.
The fourth- and fifth-place rankings are the highest the UNK football team has been picked in the preseason polls since UNK joined the league in 2012. UNK was picked sixth in the league that year, coming off an NCAA Division II playoff appearance in 2011.
In 2019, UNK posted a 7-5 record, capped by a win over Winona State in the Mineral Water Bowl.
That win rekindled UNK’s positive momentum that might have waned after finishing the regular season with one win in four games.
“There’s no worse taste than losing a game, so winning that Mineral Water Bowl was huge,” said linebacker Travis Holcomb, who joined Hoelck and Lynn on the podium Tuesday at the MIAA Media Day in Kansas City. “I mean there was so much excitement on a team. You have to keep that feeling in mind, keep moving forward and eventually get to a playoff game and to win one of those, eventually.”
Whether or not that excitement and momentum lasts through the pandemic season will determine the Lopers’ success this year.
Lynn hopes the two victories in the fall, as well as a scrimmage in the spring against Wayne State kept the fire burning.
“I think we carried momentum over. I believe that we have a group of young man that have been in the program quite a while now, and that have really bought into something. We have multiple seniors that have graduated ... that are coming back to play one more season for the Lopers, and it’s just a it’s an exciting time for UNK.”
The Lopers begin practice Aug. 9 and play Missouri Southern in the season opener Sept. 2 at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The Liones finished near the bottom in both polls.
