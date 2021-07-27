Maintaining momentum gained in recent years key for Loper football team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It didn’t count. Few took much notice. But when the University of Nebraska at Kearney defeated Chadron State and Pittsburg State in its only two games last fall, it established the attitude in the locker room for this fall.

“Speaking for a lot of seniors on our team, there was a drag period of, do we want to come back, do we want to finish this? And I think playing those two games and realizing who we have as a coaching staff really changed that for us,” senior offensive lineman Corey Hoelck said. “We’re bought into Coach (Josh) Lynn and the system.

“If we had a different coaching staff, I don’t think you see as many players come back. I think we have all but two from our senior class coming back and I think that goes to show our relationship with football and that we believe in this program and what we want to finish out for Coach Lynn and the staff and the town of Kearney.”

The optimism extends beyond the UNK locker room.

Coaches in the MIAA picked the Lopers fourth in the conference preseason poll. The media pegged UNK for fifth, one point in the poll behind Missouri Western.

Perennial power Northwest Missouri was picked to finish first in both polls.