Lynn learns importance of Eagles’ rivalry

KEARNEY — Josh Lynn, no member of his coaching staff and no member of the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team has experienced the Chadron State-UNK football rivalry.

But he has felt the heat of its intensity.

“I’ve had more phone calls or text messages or old stories about the Chadron State football game than I have any other MIAA football game and Chadron’s not even in the MIAA,” Lynn said. “So how important is it? It’s pretty important. I mean it’s it’s real important.”

The Eagles and Lopers renew their rivalry at 3 p.m. today (Saturday) at Foster Field with most of the available tickets sold. Tickets will not be available at the stadium today. The game can be viewed via News Channel Nebraska (NCN) and The MIAA Network for $10 with KRVN radio announcers Jayson Jorgensen and Larry Cotnoir having the call.

The Loper-Eagles series includes 71 games over a 99-year span. Today’s game ends a nine-year hiatus.

UNK dominated the early years and has won the past three games to lead the series 49-21-1. Since 1990 when the programs entered NCAA Division II the Eagles have come out on top in 10 of the 18 meetings. Twelve of those games were decided by a touchdown or less.