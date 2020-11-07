Lynn learns importance of Eagles’ rivalry

KEARNEY — Josh Lynn, no member of his coaching staff and no member of the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team has experienced the Chadron State-UNK football rivalry.
But he has felt the heat of its intensity.
“I’ve had more phone calls or text messages or old stories about the Chadron State football game than I have any other MIAA football game and Chadron’s not even in the MIAA,” Lynn said. “So how important is it? It’s pretty important. I mean it’s it’s real important.”
The Eagles and Lopers renew their rivalry at 3 p.m. today (Saturday) at Foster Field with most of the available tickets sold. Tickets will not be available at the stadium today. The game can be viewed via News Channel Nebraska (NCN) and The MIAA Network for $10 with KRVN radio announcers Jayson Jorgensen and Larry Cotnoir having the call.
The Loper-Eagles series includes 71 games over a 99-year span. Today’s game ends a nine-year hiatus.
UNK dominated the early years and has won the past three games to lead the series 49-21-1. Since 1990 when the programs entered NCAA Division II the Eagles have come out on top in 10 of the 18 meetings. Twelve of those games were decided by a touchdown or less.
Even though Lynn hasn’t been in a UNK-Chadron game, he has tried to impress on the team that the rivalry “back in the day was real big and we need to carry that forward.”
Chadron State comes into the game with a 2-1 record, having beaten South Dakota Mines twice but losing to Colorado Mesa.
UNK is coming off a 31-26 win over Pittsburg State, the first win over the Gorillas since UNK joined the MIAA.
Lynn said the victory made a statement that his program is still living by its trademark, “The Rise.”
“I was most pleased with the interior offensive and defensive line play,” he said. “I think offensively we moved the ball and I think we could put more points up, however, the first half I thought our field position was bad.”
Defensively, he said the Gorillas scored on two big plays of 65 yards of more — those have to be eliminated.
