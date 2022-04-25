Lopers win seven events at Doane’s Jim Dutcher memorial Invitational

CRETE — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won seven events at the annual Jim Dutcher Memorial Thursday through Saturday in Crete.

Leading the way was Kearney senior Anna Squiers who won the discus with a season-best toss of 156 feet, 9 inches. The throw moved her into the top 12 and is just off her career-best throw (157-4).

Sophomore Abby Everitt and freshman Brooklyn Staab cleared 5-6 to go 1-2 in the high jump and sophomore Jaida McEwen won the javelin (134-7).

The Loper men went 1-2-3 in the high jump with sophomore Brayden Sorensen, freshman Trevor Bills and senior Montrez Jackson all clearing 6-10 1/4. Sorensen was declared the winner on previous misses.

Sophomore Evan Prohaska won the javelin with a season-best throw of 199-2, while Kearney freshman Colby Spangler won the triple jump (46-1 1/2) and Ravenna sophomore Jack Drahota won the the 400-meter hurdles (54.59).

UNK will compete in four different meets next weekend: the Drake Relays and Kip Janvrin Open in Iowa, the Alex Francis Classic in Kansas and the Prairie Wolf Invite in Lincoln.