Lopers win all but one match in wrestling dual with Eagles

By BUCK MAHONEY
Hub Sports Editor
KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had seven bonus-point wins to dominate Chadron State, 43-3, Saturday afternoon in Cushing Coliseum.
“On paper, it’s probably what we expected,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said after the Lopers won nine of the 10 matches.
Top-ranked Josh Portillo set the pace, winning the opening, 125-pound match with a 16-3 major decision.
Wesley Dawkins (133) and Nick James (141) followed with back-to-back pins, giving the Lopers a 16-0 start.
Before the dual was over, Jacob Wasser (157) and Lee Herrington (285) pinned their opponents and Austin Eldredge (184) won by technical fall.
With the win, the Lopers improve to 4-1 with their only loss to Iowa State. Despite the pandemic, the Lopers started their season in December with a pair of victories before taking the holiday break.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate. ... We haven’t really had many shake-ups throughout the year when we’ve had to take any extended breaks other than some guys throughout the year that have had to do at least some sort of quarantine,” Jensen said. “For the most part these guys have been able to train fairly consistently.”
Jensen feels that training schedule helped the Lopers.
James and Herrington scored their pins in the third period and Sam Turner (149) won his match with third-period points.
“We have a lot of good guys on the mat that put up a lot of points and can score points late in matches when they’re getting tired,” Jensen said. “Again, I think that’s something where the fact that we have had some consistent training throughout the last few months that as we get into the third period we’re maybe a little bit more seasoned and fresh.”
The Lopers are back in action Saturday when they host the Midwest Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. UNK is scheduled to wrestle Northeast Oklahoma A&M at 9 a.m., Adams State at 10:30 a.m. and CSU-Pueblo at noon.
@HubSports_Buck
UNK 43, Chadron State 3
125 — Josh Portillo, UNK, dec. Tate Stoddard, CSC, 16-3. 133 — Wesley Dawkins, UNK, pinned Joseph Taylor, CSC, 2:54. 141 — Nick James, UNK, pinned Joseph Ritzen, CSC, 6:29. 149 — Sam Turner, UNK, dec. Sebastian Robles, CSC, 5-3. 157 — Jacob Wasser, UNK, pinned Preston Renner, CSC, 4:35. 165 — Matt Malcom, UNK, over Tate Allison, CSC, 12-4. 171 — Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, dec. Terrell Garraway, UNK, 8-5. 184 — Austin Eldredge, UNK, won by technical fall over Joseph Renner, CSC, 16-0, 2:15. 197 — Joseph Reimers, UNK, dec. Aaron Hinojosa, CSC, 8-1. 285 — Lee Herrington, UNK, pinned Mason Watt, CSC, 6:59.