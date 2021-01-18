Lopers win all but one match in wrestling dual with Eagles

By BUCK MAHONEY

Hub Sports Editor

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had seven bonus-point wins to dominate Chadron State, 43-3, Saturday afternoon in Cushing Coliseum.

“On paper, it’s probably what we expected,” UNK coach Dalton Jensen said after the Lopers won nine of the 10 matches.

Top-ranked Josh Portillo set the pace, winning the opening, 125-pound match with a 16-3 major decision.

Wesley Dawkins (133) and Nick James (141) followed with back-to-back pins, giving the Lopers a 16-0 start.

Before the dual was over, Jacob Wasser (157) and Lee Herrington (285) pinned their opponents and Austin Eldredge (184) won by technical fall.

With the win, the Lopers improve to 4-1 with their only loss to Iowa State. Despite the pandemic, the Lopers started their season in December with a pair of victories before taking the holiday break.