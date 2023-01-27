Lopers win 24 events at Foster Classic

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won 24 events and had several more national list efforts Friday night at the annual Charlie Foster Classic in Cushing Coliseum.

The banner event for the Lopers was the weight throw where the men went 1-2-3 and the women finished first and third. Recording career-best throws were event winners Alex Goracke (64 feet, 1 inch) and Mackenzie Smith (58-2) and runner-up Evan Prohaska (62-9½).

Redshirt freshman Lily Novacek (55-11¼) and senior Connor Wiggins (60-8¾) each came in third.

Goracke’s throw moved him up to second on UNK’s all-time list, while Prohaska moved up to fifth with Smith fourth.

On the track, Fremont sophomore Mara Hemmer came in second (2:15.36) in the 800 with Kearney redshirt sophomore Nicole Messbarger third (2:16.85). Messbarger’s time puts her ninth on the Top 10 list.

UNK’s other national marks came in the men’s high jump, shot put and vault.

Three-time All-American Brayden Sorensen cleared 6-11½ to win the high jump with sophomore Richard Harbols going 6-7¾ to tie for second and rank 30th nationally.

Prior to his big effort in the weight throw, Goracke won the shot put with a season-best 54-7½.

In the vault, sophomore Alex Homan is now 23rd in Division II after clearing a winning height of 15-7¼.

Kearney fifth-year senior Haley Schall joined Goracke as a double winner as she took the 60-meter dash (career-best 7.74) and the long jump (17-4¾). Her time in the 60 moves her up to second in school history; Randi Furman-Kuhn managed a 7.64 in February 2006.

Other winners for the Lopers were Hannah Anderson in the 1,000 (3:02.70), Gabrielle Oborny in the pole vault (12-0¾), Abby Everitt in the high jump (5-1¾) in the high jump, Brock Brass (7.01) in the 60, Jack Drahota (7.30) in the 60-meter high hurdles, Tanner Cooper in the 800 (1:57.3) and Colby Spangler in the long jump (21-9) and triple jump (46-1¼).