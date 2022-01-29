Lopers win 17 events at annual Charlie Foster meet

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won 17 events Friday evening at the annual Charlie Foster Classic in Cushing Coliseum.
The non-team scoring event included rivals Hastings College and Fort Hays State.
Bridgeport redshirt senior Connor Wiggins led the way for the Lopers with a winning toss of 60 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the weight throw. A career-best effort, the heave moves him up a spot to eighth on the UNK all-time list and places him on the national list. Central City native Andrew Schuller (59-9 1/2) was runner-up with the Lopers having four of the top five finishers in the event.
Seth Simonson and Cole Willis both improved their standing on the national 800-meter list. Simonson won with a track-converted time of 1:50.38 with Willis the runner-up at 1:50.91 and junior Trevor Matousek third.
UNK high jumpers Montrez Jackson and Brayden Sorensen both cleared 6-8 1/4 with Sorensen winning with fewer misses during the competition.
For the Loper women, sophomore Gabrielle Oborny won the pole vault (11-7 1/4), redshirt freshman Mackenzie Smith won the weight throw (54-2 3/4) and Sidney freshman Karly Sylvester won the shot put (43-10 3/4). Junior Cassidy Snyder took second in the weight throw and shot put.
On the track, Baylee Alstrom win the 800 (1:29.43) with freshman Mara Hemmer (2:20.02) and junior Rebekah Roh (2:21.20) the next two finishers.
Other UNK women’s winners were freshman Nicole Messbarger in the 600 (1:29.43), freshman Lindsey Stodden in the 200 (27.54) and redshirt freshman Grace Bonsall in the mile (5:14.46).
Other winners for the Loper men were Ross Berggren in the shot put (52-5 3/4), Micah Swedberg in the 600 (1:12.85), Kylan Herrera in the 60 (7.11), Jack Drahota in the 60-meter high hurdles (8.45), Garrett Nichols in the 1,000 (2:42.23) and Lane Bertrand in the 200 (23.63).
For Hastings College, Kearney High graduate Daisy Maessner won the triple jump and the 60-meter dash and finished second in the long jump.