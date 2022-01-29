Lopers win 17 events at annual Charlie Foster meet

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won 17 events Friday evening at the annual Charlie Foster Classic in Cushing Coliseum.

The non-team scoring event included rivals Hastings College and Fort Hays State.

Bridgeport redshirt senior Connor Wiggins led the way for the Lopers with a winning toss of 60 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the weight throw. A career-best effort, the heave moves him up a spot to eighth on the UNK all-time list and places him on the national list. Central City native Andrew Schuller (59-9 1/2) was runner-up with the Lopers having four of the top five finishers in the event.

Seth Simonson and Cole Willis both improved their standing on the national 800-meter list. Simonson won with a track-converted time of 1:50.38 with Willis the runner-up at 1:50.91 and junior Trevor Matousek third.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UNK high jumpers Montrez Jackson and Brayden Sorensen both cleared 6-8 1/4 with Sorensen winning with fewer misses during the competition.